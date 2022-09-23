UK Delegation Outlines Plans for Eurovision 2023 Song and Act

The BBC has confirmed selection plans for the United Kingdom's song and act for the 67th Eurovision Song Contest.

For the 2023 Contest the BBC and BBC Studios will once again be collaborating with TaP Music, the global management and music publishing company behind some of the world's most successful pop artists, such as Lana del Rey, Ellie Goulding, London Grammar, Dermot Kennedy and Mabel in order to choose a song and act that will represent the United Kingdom.

The 2023 collaboration follows a hugely successful debut in the 2022 contest for the partnership which saw Sam Ryder and his song "Space Man" soar in the contest with the song finishing in second position in the Grand Final, resulting in the United Kingdom's best result since 1998 and giving the country its first top three result since 2002.

Rachel Ashdown, Commissioning Editor for the BBC says: "We are thrilled that Ben Mawson and Ed Millett plus the team at TaP will once again bring their unrivalled expertise to work with the BBC and BBC Studios to find an act and song to represent the UK at Eurovision. I hope we can find another artist who will not only be a brilliant ambassador for Eurovision but like Sam will sing their head off with a stand out song."

Suzy Lamb, MD for BBC Studios Entertainment and Music says: "BBC Studios are looking forward to working closely with the team at TaP again to continue to build on the success of this year's collaboration. After Sam Ryder's incredible result in Turin, we have a hard act to follow, but are looking forward to the challenge of finding a stand-out act and song for Eurovision 2023 that will be cheered on by a home crowd!"

Ben Mawson and Ed Millett at TaP Music says: "TaP are very excited to be back working with the BBC to select the UK entry for Eurovision 2023. Last year we wanted to change the narrative around the UK and Eurovision to something much more positive. We focussed on what Eurovision is all about - we found an brilliant artist, an unforgettable song and an incredible person in Sam Ryder - we're so proud of his fantastic success, coming 2nd in the competition and then achieving a number 1 single. 2022 will be a hard act to follow but we're more than ready for the challenge - Eurovision being held in the UK for 2023 is such an opportunity to celebrate the diversity of British musical talent. Our search starts here!"

The host city of the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 will be announced by the BBC and EBU in Autumn 2022.

Read the full BBC press release here.

Image Credit: BBC website