Tour Dates Revealed For New UK Tour of CATS

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The Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's global sensation, CATS, will embark on a major UK tour soon, and full dates for the forthcoming tour have now been revealed. The brand-new production of the multi-award-winning musical will open at Theatre Royal, Plymouth, where it plays from 6 – 17 October 2026 and then tours through to June 2027.

The tour is directed and choreographed by Regent's Park Open Air Theatre Artistic Director, Drew McOnie and follows a summer season at the venue from 25 July – 12 September.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and based on Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats by T.S. Eliot, this production of CATS recently announced 2026's touring engagements, which after Theatre Royal, Plymouth will visit Hull, New Theatre (20 – 24 October 2026); Birmingham, Hippodrome (27 Oct -7 November 2026); Manchester, Palace Theatre (10 – 21 November 2026) Bristol Hippodrome (24 – 28 November 2026); Llandudno Venue Cymru (1 – 5 December 2026) and Glasgow, Theatre Royal (8 – 27 December 2026).

Today, additional dates for 2027 are confirmed, including: Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall (6 – 16 January 2027); Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre (19 – 23 January 2027); Sunderland, Empire Theatre (26 – 30 January 2027); Aberdeen, His Majesty's Theatre (9 – 13 February 2027); Norwich, Theatre Royal (16 – 27 February 2027); Belfast, Grand Opera House (2 – 13 March 2027); Oxford, New Theatre (23 – 27 March 2027); Southampton, Mayflower Theatre (30 March – 10 April 2027); Edinburgh Playhouse (20 – 24 April 2027); Bradford, Alhambra Theatre (27 April – 1 May 2027); Liverpool, Empire Theatre (5 – 15 May 2027); Woking, New Victoria Theatre (18 – 22 May 2027); Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre (25 – 29 May 2027); Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre (1 – 5 June 2027) and Newcastle, Theatre Royal (8 – 19 June 2027).

CATS at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre is part of Drew McOnie's second season as Artistic Director. It marks the third Andrew Lloyd Webber title produced by the venue in the last 10 years following the Olivier-Award winning revival of Jesus Christ Superstar (directed by Tim Sheader and choreographed by Drew McOnie) in 2016, 2017 and 2020, and Evita (directed by Jamie Lloyd) in 2019.

Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals' productions include the acclaimed, hit production of Evita at The London Palladium, the Olivier-Award and Tony-Award winning revival of SUNSET BLVD., Starlight Express at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre and this year's summer production at The London Palladium, Jesus Christ Superstar starring Sam Ryder.

From Euston station to Victoria Grove, the strays and rebels of London gather under the Jellicle moon in the hope they'll be the chosen one. And each of them asks, because each of them dares, who will it be?

Based on T.S. Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, and with a legendary score which inspired generations featuring Old Deuteronomy, Macavity: The Mystery Cat, Jellicle Ball and the chart-topping hit Memory, this brand-new production of CATS, directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie (Brigadoon, Jesus Christ Superstar), is a magical musical like no other.

CATS is one of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history. The show originally premiered at the New London Theatre in 1981, where it played for 21 record-breaking years and almost 9,000 performances. The ground-breaking production was the winner of the Olivier and Evening Standard Awards for Best Musical. In 1983, the Broadway production became the recipient of seven Tony awards, including Best Musical. It ran for 18 years.

Since its world premiere, CATS has been presented in over 54 countries, has been translated into 23 languages and has been seen by more than 77 million people worldwide. The Broadway cast recording won a Grammy Award for Best Cast Album. In 2026, CATS will also embark on 2 major international tours, and CATS: The Jellicle Ball will make its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theater.

Joining McOnie on the creative team are Sami Fendall (Set, Costume and Wigs Designer); Jessica Hung Han Yun (Lighting Designer); Adam Fisher (Sound Designer); Guy Common (Makeup Designer); Will Burton (Casting Director) and Alex Parker (Musical Supervisor).

Full casting for the UK tour to be announced.

Tour Dates

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

6–17 October 2026

www.theatreroyal.com

Hull New Theatre

20–24 October 2026

www.hulltheatres.co.uk

Birmingham Hippodrome

27 October – 7 November 2026

www.birminghamhippodrome.com

Manchester Palace Theatre

10–21 November 2026

www.atgtickets.com/venues/palace-theatre-manchester

Bristol Hippodrome

24–28 November 2026

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome

Venue Cymru, Llandudno

1–5 December 2026

www.venuecymru.co.uk

Theatre Royal Glasgow

8–27 December 2026

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-glasgow

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

6–16 January 2027

www.trch.co.uk

Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury

19–23 January 2027

www.marlowetheatre.com

Sunderland Empire Theatre

26–30 January 2027

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire/

His Majesty’s Theatre, Aberdeen

9–13 February 2027

www.aberdeenperformingarts.com

Norwich Theatre Royal

16–27 February 2027

www.norwichtheatre.org

Grand Opera House, Belfast

2–13 March 2027

www.goh.co.uk

New Theatre Oxford

23–27 March 2027

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford

Mayflower Theatre, Southampton

30 March – 10 April 2027

www.mayflower.org.uk

Edinburgh Playhouse Theatre

20–24 April 2027

www.atgtickets.com/venues/edinburgh-playhouse

Alhambra Theatre, Bradford

27 April – 1 May 2027

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/alhambra-theatre

Liverpool Empire Theatre

5–15 May 2027

www.liverpooltheatres.com/whats-on/liverpool-empire-theatre_liverpool

New Victoria Theatre, Woking

18–22 May 2027

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre

Wales Millennium Centre, Cardiff

25–29 May 2027

www.wmc.org.uk

Milton Keynes Theatre

1–5 June 2027

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre/

Theatre Royal Newcastle

8–19 June 2027

www.theatreroyal.co.uk