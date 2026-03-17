The Almeida Theatre Launches Almeida Every Child

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The Almeida Theatre today announces Almeida Every Child, a new programme designed to introduce every young person in Islington aged 10–14 to the world of theatre.

The programme will see the Almeida Participation team work with every primary, secondary and SEND school in the borough, delivering creative workshops to students from Year 5 to Year 9 and bringing the Almeida rehearsal room directly into classrooms across Islington.

Reaching around 6,000 students, the programme will significantly expand the theatre’s schools programme, which currently reaches 2,250 students each year.

The programme comes at a time when opportunities to study drama are declining. Since 2010, the number of students studying Drama at GCSE has dropped by 40%, while four in ten secondary schools do not enter any students for GCSE Drama. In Islington itself, four in ten secondary schools do not offer Drama as a GCSE option.

Almeida Every Child aims to introduce young people to the creative possibilities of theatre before GCSE choices are made, demonstrating the value of drama in education and highlighting the wide range of careers that exist within the industry.

The programme has received support from actors Romola Garai, Tanya Reynolds and Danny Sapani.

Reflecting on the impact of school drama classes, Romola Garai said, “At that time in my life, I was going into environments where I was getting to express complicated feelings with other people and talk about what they meant.”

Tanya Reynolds said, “I honestly think that drama is useful for anyone... It’s so vital for teaching communication skills, self-confidence, introspection and accessing your emotions.”

Danny Sapani said, “Access to the creative arts must be a right for every child, not a privilege bestowed to the few. For some it will be the difference between a future of hope or despair.”

To raise vital funds for the programme, the Almeida is taking part in the Big Give - Arts for Impact campaign from 17–24 March. During this period, every donation made through the Big Give will be doubled.

Alongside Almeida Every Child, the Almeida will continue to develop its work supporting local teachers to deliver GCSE drama, including CPD programmes and resources for teachers.

Local Drama Teacher Sonali Pangalia said, “I am incredibly grateful for the continued support from the Almeida. Their commitment to young people, education and the arts makes a real difference. They provide experiences that build confidence, spark imagination and remind students that the arts are not just important, they are essential.”