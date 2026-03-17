Kiln Theatre Reveals Full Line-up For Kilburn High Road Festival Summer 2026

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Kiln Theatre has announced the full line-up of events as part of the Kilburn High Road Festival taking place from 31 July – 15 August 2026. A three-year place-based programme part-funded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Kilburn High Road Project will celebrate stories and share the heritage of the local communities living and working in Kilburn.

Across the first two years, Kiln Theatre engaged with local residents of all ages to co-create multidisciplinary art, including performances, events, and workshops. Participants have worked alongside professional artists and a community advisory board to explore the history of Kilburn High Road while building creative skills, confidence and celebrating pride in place.

Now in its final year in 2026, the project culminates with the Kilburn High Road Festival, including theatre, music, site-specific performances and visual art exhibitions - inviting audiences to experience Kilburn's stories and cultural heritage.

Amit Sharma, Artistic Director/CEO of Kiln Theatre, said, “I'm very proud of everything that has been achieved through the Kilburn High Road Project over the last three years. The hundreds of stories collected, the important heritages of the local area recorded, alongside the communities and artists we've co-created with, have cemented Kiln as a civic space where all stories are welcome. The Kilburn High Road Festival, alongside the intergenerational production, is a chance to celebrate and showcase these ambitious and excellent achievements of the project. We're so grateful to The National Lottery Heritage Fund for their help in making this happen.”

Stuart McLeod, Director, England – London & South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “The Kilburn High Road Festival will be an inspiring finale for this brilliant project which has brought together Kilburn's community over the past three years. Thanks to National Lottery players, people have been able to explore, share and celebrate their stories and the heritage that makes Kilburn such a special place to be. The impact and legacy of this project will be felt for decades to come and the festival will be a fitting tribute to everything that's been achieved.”

Tickets will be released later this spring. Visit the website here for the full lineup and the latest updates.