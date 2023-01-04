Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tom Davis: UNDERDOG hits the road in September

The tour begins in Reading

Jan. 04, 2023  
Tom Davis: UNDERDOG hits the road in September

Sweet sweet soul Tom Davis is best known for hit shows King Gary, The Curse, Murder in Successville, Live at The Apollo, and his hugely popular podcast Wolf and Owl with Romesh Ranganathan.

Embarking on his biggest tour to date with his brand-new show Underdog, Tom will be exploring life as the longshot. From leaving school with no qualifications to years working on building sites, all the way to the difficult road to fatherhood, acting in blockbuster films and yet still being told he's punching - by a waiter.

Big Tom Davis' return to stand-up should not be missed!

Tom has also appeared on our screens in A League of Their Own, The Ranganation, Judge Romesh and Action Team.

Tour Schedule:

Saturday 9 September Reading, Hexagon

Sunday 17 September Nottingham, Theatre Royal

Friday 22 September Stamford, Corn Exchange

Saturday 23 September Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Tyne Theatre

Thursday 28 September Cardiff, New Theatre

Sunday 1 October Dartford, Orchard Theatre

Friday 6 October Birmingham, Town Hall

Saturday 7 October Southend, Cliffs Pavilion

Sunday 8 October Bromley, Churchill Theatre

Thursday 19 October London, Hackney Empire

Sunday 29 October Salford Quays, The Lowry

Friday 3 November Ipswich, Corn Exchange

Saturday 18 November Brighton, Dome

Friday 24 November Guildford, G Live






Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera.


