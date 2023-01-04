Tom Davis: UNDERDOG hits the road in September
The tour begins in Reading
Sweet sweet soul Tom Davis is best known for hit shows King Gary, The Curse, Murder in Successville, Live at The Apollo, and his hugely popular podcast Wolf and Owl with Romesh Ranganathan.
Embarking on his biggest tour to date with his brand-new show Underdog, Tom will be exploring life as the longshot. From leaving school with no qualifications to years working on building sites, all the way to the difficult road to fatherhood, acting in blockbuster films and yet still being told he's punching - by a waiter.
Big Tom Davis' return to stand-up should not be missed!
Tom has also appeared on our screens in A League of Their Own, The Ranganation, Judge Romesh and Action Team.
Tour Schedule:
Saturday 9 September Reading, Hexagon
Sunday 17 September Nottingham, Theatre Royal
Friday 22 September Stamford, Corn Exchange
Saturday 23 September Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, Tyne Theatre
Thursday 28 September Cardiff, New Theatre
Sunday 1 October Dartford, Orchard Theatre
Friday 6 October Birmingham, Town Hall
Saturday 7 October Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
Sunday 8 October Bromley, Churchill Theatre
Thursday 19 October London, Hackney Empire
Sunday 29 October Salford Quays, The Lowry
Friday 3 November Ipswich, Corn Exchange
Saturday 18 November Brighton, Dome
Friday 24 November Guildford, G Live