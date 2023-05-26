Tickets to Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company's KING LEAR Go on Sale 5 June

Kenneth Branagh will play the title role in William Shakespeare's King Lear at Wyndham's Theatre previewing from 21 October 2023.

Tickets for the London season of Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company's KING LEAR will go on general sale on 5 June at 12 noon.

 

Kenneth Branagh will play the title role in William Shakespeare's King Lear at Wyndham's Theatre previewing from 21 October with a press night on 31 October 2023. The final performance will be on 9 December.

 

The production will run for 50 performances only and will have a running time of approximately 2 hours with no interval.

 

For further information, please visitClick Here. Tickets are priced from £20. 

 

The production will transfer to The Shed's Griffin Theater in New York for autumn 2024.

 

Full cast and creative team will be announced in due course.

 

The production of William Shakespeare's King Lear is presented in association with RADA.




