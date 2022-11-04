Tickets from £32 for HANDEL'S MESSIAH at Theatre Royal Drury Lane
The event will feature Danielle De Niese, Nicky Spence, Idunnu Münch and Cody Quattlebaum.
Tickets from just £32 for Handel's Messiah The Live Experience
Internationally acclaimed soloists Danielle De Niese, Nicky Spence, Idunnu Münch and Cody Quattlebaum star in a visionary new classical concert experience.
With world-class musicians and innovative and imaginative lighting design, visual effects, choreography and staging, the event promises to immerse audiences in a powerful and theatrical new setting for Handel's much-loved musical telling of the story of Christ. With its universal human themes of birth, hope, joy, suffering, sacrifice and redemption this musical biopic has captivated audiences for centuries. Come and be the first to experience this brand-new adaptation.
Classical Everywhere's vision is to bring together the world's greatest classical musicians and works of music with outstanding venues and creative and imaginative staging. Starting their programme with Handel's Messiah, with its insurmountable 'Hallelujah Chorus', was an easy choice.
This unique live experience will bring the music to life in accessible and inclusive ways. Classical Everywhere events will enhance the narrative and emotional power of the music to create an evocative, exhilarating and entertaining classical experience for all.
The creative team includes Director, Neil Connolly (Tomb Raider Live Experience, The Crystal Maze Live Experience, Lamplighters, Heist: live); Co-Concept & Multimedia Creation by international design studio flora&faunavisions GmbH (Genius Immersive Experience, Berlin & Tokyo; Wagner´s Ring Cycle, Australia; Solomun Coachella Tour); Choreography by Tom Jackson Greaves (Whistle Down the Wind, Watermill), Lighting Design by Terry Cook for Woodroffe-Bassett Design (Peaky Blinders: The Rise; Rolling Stones Tour; Elton John Tour and Expo 2020, Dubai); and Sound Design by Andy Graham (The Book Thief, Bolton Octagon).
Handel's Messiah The Live Experience is at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on 6 December
