Tickets Released Tomorrow for Kids Week, Featuring Over 30 West End Shows
Participating shows include Mary Poppins, The Prince Of Egypt, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Billionaire Boy, The Tiger Who Came To Tea and Dino and more.
Tickets go on sale from 10am tomorrow (Wednesday 30 June) for Kids Week, as the much-loved promotion returns, offering family discounts for top London theatre shows throughout August. With the Government having confirmed that they are on track to end lockdown and fully reopen theatres from 19 July, now is the perfect time to book your family theatre visit.
From hit musicals like Mary Poppins, The Prince Of Egypt and Everybody's Talking About Jamie to family favourites Billionaire Boy, The Tiger Who Came To Tea and Dinosaur World Live, a huge range of shows are offering free tickets to children aged 17 and under when accompanied by a full paying adult - with additional children going half price.
Kids Week tickets are available online from OfficialLondonTheatre.com. The offer has been set up slightly differently this year, so although it will be the same fantastic deal in terms of what you pay, instead of one full price ticket and one free child ticket it will be presented as two half price tickets. As always, there are no booking fees.
The safety of audiences and staff throughout Kids Week is our highest priority. Our industry-wide See it Safely mark, displayed at theatres across London, assures theatregoers that participating venues are following the latest Government guidance for live arts events.
Kids Week bookers can benefit from our 'Book with Confidence, Exchange with Ease' pledge, allowing them the opportunity to exchange up to 24 hours prior to a performance if they are unable to attend due to Covid.
List of shows participating in Kids Week 2021
Additional shows might be added later in the promotion
Amazing Bubble Man
Amélie The Musical
Anything Goes
Be More Chill
Billionaire Boy
Cirque Berserk
Come From Away
Dinosaur World Live
Doctor Who: Time Fracture
Dragons And Mythical Beasts
Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Fireman Sam Live - Saves The Circus
Hairspray
Heathers The Musical
Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Five
Hotel Paradiso
Disney's The Lion King
Mamma Mia!
Mary Poppins
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert
Morgan And West Present: The Three Musketeers
The Mousetrap
One Step, Two Step
The Play That Goes Wrong
The Prince Of Egypt
Sam And Mark's On The Road Show
Showstopper! The Improvised Musical
Singin' In The Rain
Six
Stiles and Drewe's - The 3 Little Pigs A Very Curly Musical Tale!
The Tiger Who Came To Tea
Twirlywoos Live
What The Ladybird Heard
Wonderville
Zog
Age recommendations for participating shows will vary. Please check the show listings on OfficialLondonTheatre.com for more information.