Tickets Released Tomorrow for Kids Week, Featuring Over 30 West End Shows

Tickets go on sale from 10am tomorrow (Wednesday 30 June) for Kids Week, as the much-loved promotion returns, offering family discounts for top London theatre shows throughout August. With the Government having confirmed that they are on track to end lockdown and fully reopen theatres from 19 July, now is the perfect time to book your family theatre visit.

From hit musicals like Mary Poppins, The Prince Of Egypt and Everybody's Talking About Jamie to family favourites Billionaire Boy, The Tiger Who Came To Tea and Dinosaur World Live, a huge range of shows are offering free tickets to children aged 17 and under when accompanied by a full paying adult - with additional children going half price.

Kids Week tickets are available online from OfficialLondonTheatre.com. The offer has been set up slightly differently this year, so although it will be the same fantastic deal in terms of what you pay, instead of one full price ticket and one free child ticket it will be presented as two half price tickets. As always, there are no booking fees.

The safety of audiences and staff throughout Kids Week is our highest priority. Our industry-wide See it Safely mark, displayed at theatres across London, assures theatregoers that participating venues are following the latest Government guidance for live arts events.

Kids Week bookers can benefit from our 'Book with Confidence, Exchange with Ease' pledge, allowing them the opportunity to exchange up to 24 hours prior to a performance if they are unable to attend due to Covid.

List of shows participating in Kids Week 2021

Additional shows might be added later in the promotion

Amazing Bubble Man

Amélie The Musical

Anything Goes

Be More Chill

Billionaire Boy

Cirque Berserk

Come From Away

Dinosaur World Live

Doctor Who: Time Fracture

Dragons And Mythical Beasts

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

Fireman Sam Live - Saves The Circus

Hairspray

Heathers The Musical

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Five

Hotel Paradiso

Disney's The Lion King

Mamma Mia!

Mary Poppins

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert

Morgan And West Present: The Three Musketeers

The Mousetrap

One Step, Two Step

The Play That Goes Wrong

The Prince Of Egypt

Sam And Mark's On The Road Show

Showstopper! The Improvised Musical

Singin' In The Rain

Six

Stiles and Drewe's - The 3 Little Pigs A Very Curly Musical Tale!

The Tiger Who Came To Tea

Twirlywoos Live

What The Ladybird Heard

Wonderville

Zog

Age recommendations for participating shows will vary. Please check the show listings on OfficialLondonTheatre.com for more information.