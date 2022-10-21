Tickets From Just £26 for JORDAN GRAY: IS IT A BIRD?

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Oct. 21, 2022  
Jordan Gray explodes into The London Palladium with the show that everybody is talking about!

After taking the Edinburgh Fringe by storm and selling out her Soho Theatre residency weeks before opening night, the UK's premier transgender comedian brings 'one of the stand-out shows of the Fringe' (Independent) to one of the UK's most prestigious theatres. In 'a gorgeous, accomplished and deeply funny' (The Guardian) show full of music and comedy, watch as Jordan Gray takes on babies, boobies, bigots and Batman; it's big, silly, witty, sexy and fun.

After 10 years in the music biz (and a memorable run on The Voice), Jordan Gray has suddenly become one of the UK's most exciting and celebrated rising comics. The winner of Next Up's 'Biggest Award in Comedy', the British Comedy Guide's 'Comedian's Comedian' and nominated for the Dave Comedy Award, Jordan has been featured on the BBC, ITV, Sky and Comedy Central, and recently had ITV commission a pilot alongside Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

Catch the smash-hit sell out show on its biggest stage so far - don't miss out!

Grab tickets for Jordan Gray: Is It A Bird? from just £26 on 28 October at The London Palladium



