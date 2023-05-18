Tickets From £27 for BENEATHA'S HOUSE at the Young Vic

A razor-sharp satire from Young Vic Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah

Tickets From £27 for Beneatha's House at the Young Vic

A razor-sharp satire from Young Vic Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah, about the power of knowing your history and the cost of letting it go.

1959: The first wave of independence is sweeping across Africa and Beneatha has left the prejudice of 1950s America for a brighter future with her Nigerian husband in Lagos. But on the day they move into their new house in the white suburbs, it doesn't take long for cracks to appear, changing the course of the rest of their lives.

Present day. Now a renowned Dean whose colleagues are questioning the role of African American studies for future generations, Beneatha returns to the same house in search of answers.

Inspired by the groundbreaking modern classic, A Raisin in the Sun, this UK premiere challenges today's culture wars about colonial history and reckoning with the past.

Beneatha's Place is at the Young Vic (Main House) from 27 June 2023 - 05 August 2023




