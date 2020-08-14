Theatres and Music Venues Will Be Able to Reopen in England on Saturday

In addition, there will be trials of sports events with socially distanced spectators.

Theatres and music venues will be able to reopen in England beginning on Saturday, The Guardian reports.

Boris Johnson also announced harsher consequences for ignoring face covering rules in shops and on public transportation. Those who fail to comply could be fined up to £3,200.

"Today, we are able to announce some further changes which will allow more people to return to work and the public to get back to more of the things they have missed," Johnson said. "Most people in this country are following the rules and doing their bit to control the virus, but we must remain focused and we cannot be complacent. That is why we are strengthening the enforcement powers available to use against those who repeatedly flout the rules."

In addition, there will be trials of sports events with socially distanced spectators. Beauty salons, tattoo studios, spas and barbers across England will be able to offer all close-contact services.

