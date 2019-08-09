The Young Vic Will Remember Toni Morrison With Shared Readings of Her Work

Kwame Kwei-Armah, Artistic Director of the Young Vic, announces an evening in celebration of the life of Toni Morrison. To mark the month anniversary of Toni Morrison's passing, audiences are invited to the Young Vic on Thursday 5 September to join Kwame Kwei-Armah in reading aloud their favourite passages and quotes from her work and life. The evening will be a moment to listen to and to celebrate the words of this remarkable woman - one of the most influential and important writers of her generation.

For those who would prefer not to read aloud, there will be readers present who can share audience members' chosen passages on their behalf.

Clare Studio, Young Vic

The event will last approximately 90mins.

FREE, but ticketed. Tickets available online from the Young Vic website from 12noon on Tuesday 13 August: youngvic.org/whats-on/remembering-toni-morrison





