The Student Showcase Must Go On - Virtually!

Submit your details and performance video to our online database, and connect with agents and producers

Are you a university student or recent graduate who's missing out on a final showcase? Has the current state of the world left you without a place to show off your talent? We would love to feature you here on BroadwayWorld UK!

Just fill in this form and you'll be added to our online database - along with a video showcasing your amazing talent. You can view the whole database here.

Accredited casting directors, agents, and producers can then email showcase@broadwayworld.com to request access to contact information if they want to get in touch to discuss future work or opportunities.

The show must go on!

Shows View More UK / West End Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You