The Reopening Of THE MOUSETRAP To Be Postponed

Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap - the longest running show in the world, which had been due to resume performances at The St Martin's Theatre on Friday 23 October - is to have its reopening postponed.

Adam Spiegel, the producer of The Mousetrap, said: "In view of the current uncertainty and with greater restrictions looming for London, I have had to make the difficult decision to postpone the reopening of The Mousetrap."

"When we took the decision in July that the show would reopen, it was in anticipation of a gradual easing of restrictions in general. The government's announcement last week that the situation is deteriorating, together with increased restrictions being imposed across the country, makes it impossible to proceed with confidence."

"As the custodian of the show, I am deeply saddened to have to make this decision. But The Mousetrap will be back, and a new date to reopen will be announced as soon as there is a more certain environment and subject to government guidelines."

Ticket holders will be contacted by their point of purchase and offered a credit note or full refund.

Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap is the world's longest-running play. The West End production was originally adapted from Christie's radio play, Three Blind Mice, written for the Royal family in 1947. It has been performed 28,199 times in London and sold over 10 million tickets. In 2022, The Mousetrap will celebrate 70 years in London.

