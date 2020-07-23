Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Old Vic Shares a First Look at Andrew Scott in THREE KINGS

THREE KINGS Will be Livestreamed as Part of Old Vic: In Camera

Jul. 23, 2020  

The Old Vic has shared via Twitter, a first look at Andrew Scott in the world premiere of Three Kings, a brand new play by Stephen Beresford created especially for Old Vic: IN CAMERA.

This scratch performance, directed by Matthew Warchus, will be streamed live directly from the iconic Old Vic stage with the empty auditorium as a backdrop for five performances only.

When Patrick is eight years old his absent father returns unexpectedly and in a brief but memorable encounter, sets him the challenge of 'The Three Kings'. Years later - recalling that meeting, and the revelations that followed - Patrick traces the events of his father's life - and takes us on a journey of grandiose plans, aching disappointments and audacious self delusion.

By turns, hilarious and heartbreaking, Three Kings is about fathers and sons, the gifts and burdens of inheritance, and the unfathomable puzzle of human relationships.


