The Garden Will Present PIPPIN in September

'Pippin' will play The Garden Theatre from Tuesday 8 September - Sunday 20 September.

After launching as an exciting new outdoor London theatre venue with the sold-out, critically acclaimed musical 'Fanny and Stella', which just extended its run due to overwhelming public demand, The Garden Theatre will next present a new production of the Broadway musical 'Pippin', featuring an exceptional cast of West End performers.

There's magic to do when a prince learns the true meaning of glory, love and war...'Pippin' is an iconic and unforgettable musical masterpiece.

'Pippin' features an infectiously unforgettable score, including 'Magic to Do' and 'Corner of the Sky', from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant Stephen Schwartz, who has given his blessing to perform the show for the first time ever with an ensemble cast of six.

'Pippin' will play The Garden Theatre at The Eagle, 349 Kennington Lane, Vauxhall, London, SE11 5QY from Tuesday 8 September - Sunday 20 September.

Director Steven Dexter said: "'Pippin' originally opened on Broadway in October 1972, however Stephen Schwartz started writing an early version of the show while a student at Carnegie Mellon University in 1967. Flower power was at its peak, war was raging in Vietnam and 'Hair' opened on Broadway. It was the year of the Summer of Love. My take on the show - which I have been lucky to direct twice before at drama schools - is told by a group of hippie travellers. A huge thank you to Stephen Schwartz and David Hirson, (son of book writer Roger O. Hirson) for embracing this approach and granting us the rights for a new version of 'Pippin' with a cast of six players."

Cast:

Ryan Anderson (Pippin) was recently A-Rab in 'West Side Story' (Curve Theatre) and Roger in the UK tour of 'Grease'. In the West End he played Blake in 'Bat Out Of Hell'.

Tsemaye Bob-Egbe (Leading Player) comes direct from starring as alternate Tina in 'Tina: The Tina Turner Story' in the West End. Her other West End roles include Janelle Woods in 'Beautiful: The Carole King Musical'.

Tanisha-Mae Brown (Catherine) is a 2020 graduate of ArtsEd making her professional debut.

Joanne Clifton (Fastrada/Bertha) is the 2016 Winner of 'Strictly Come Dancing' and World Professional Ballroom Champion. Her recent stage starring roles include Janet in the 45th anniversary production of 'The Rocky Horror Show', Alex Owens in 'Flashdance' and Millie Dillmount in 'Thoroughly Modern Millie'.

Harry Francis (Lewis/Theo) was Mr Mistoffelees in the most recent 'Cats' international tour and he conceived and edited the 'Cats in Quarantine' Lockdown film featuring 333 cast members from productions of 'Cats' around the world. He was Elder Thomas in 'The Book of Mormon' in the West End and Tom Thumb in 'Barnum' at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Dan Krikler (Charles) made his West End debut in 'Loserville' and later starred in 'Mamma Mia!' and 'Jersey Boys'. He was recently seen in both 'Present Laughter' and '4000 Miles', directed by Matthew Warchus at The Old Vic.

'Pippin' has a first class creative team led by director Steven Dexter, with choreographer Nick Winston, musical director Michael Bradley, designer David Shields and casting by Anne Vosser.

