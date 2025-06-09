The BRIT Awards Will Move to Manchester For First Time

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For the first time in its history, The BRIT Awards with Mastercard will leave the capital and make its way north. The iconic celebration of British music is set to electrify Manchester's Co-op Live in 2026 and 2027, marking a bold new chapter for the legendary event, after nearly five decades in London. The BRIT Awards 2026 will take place on Saturday 28th February, broadcast exclusively on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player.

Manchester has deep and rich roots in music; producing scores of iconic and contemporary artists and bands from Oasis, The Smiths, Harry Styles, The Stone Roses, Joy Division, New Order, Happy Mondays, Take That, The 1975, Aitch, Blossoms and Courteeners. The city has created cultural moments from Mad-chester to the Haçienda and Factory Records, and has a thriving independent music scene to support emerging and new talent. This makes The BRIT Awards a welcome addition to its music legacy and the event marks another milestone in the journey of Co-op Live, the UK's newest live entertainment arena, drawing acclaim from fans and artists alike since opening in May 2024.

As the world gears up for the highly anticipated tour this summer from Manchester's prodigal sons Oasis, this groundbreaking new bond between one of the UK's most industrious and thriving metropolitan cities and the biggest night in UK music and entertainment will continue to showcase the very best in not only British, but global music, creativity and talent, and evolve what The BRIT Awards can be as it nears five decades of championing new music.

2026 will be the first of three years under the stewardship of Sony Music UK, who picked up the baton from Warner Music UK after this year's show. The Chair of the BRITs Committee, who oversees all aspects of the show including performer bookings, hosts, show creative and categories, will be announced at a later date.

Jason Iley MBE, Chairman and CEO, Sony Music UK & Ireland said: “This is a very exciting time for The BRIT Awards. Moving to Manchester, the home of some of the most iconic and defining artists of our lifetime, will invigorate the show and build on the BRITs legacy of celebrating and reinvesting in world-class music. Hosting the show in Manchester, with its vibrant cultural history, perfectly captures the spirit and energy of the BRIT Awards. I can't wait to see the show at the amazing state-of-the art Co-op Live venue.”

Andy Burnham, Mayor of Greater Manchester said: “For The BRIT Awards to move out of London is a massive coup for Greater Manchester. After 48 years, it is great that this prestigious global event is about to arrive in the UK capital of music and culture.

Greater Manchester has an unparalleled music heritage known around the world, and this summer will play host to some of the biggest gigs on the planet. That was only made possible by our strong commitment to new talent and giving emerging artists the opportunities to make their name.

We thank our friends at the BPI for choosing Manchester and we will pull out all the stops to show they made the right decision. Celebrating the BRIT Awards right here in the home of 24 hour party people is the next chapter in its story and you can be sure that we will help them do it in style.”

Tim Leiweke, Co-Founder and CEO of Oak View Group said: “The BRITs are the most important music event in the UK and were always the highlight of the year, not only because of its immense cultural contribution, but because of their commitment to improving the lives of youth through music. It is our honour to partner with our friends at BPI and Sony Music, alongside the great city of Manchester, to host the BRITs at Co-op Live and join in their mission to create opportunities for youth through music. With Co-op Live, Manchester is embarking on another chapter in its rich musical journey, and others will soon learn what we know to be true, that Manchester is one of the greatest emerging markets in the UK for business, music and culture”.

Bev Craig, Leader of Manchester City Council said: “This is a massive boost for Manchester and we are delighted that The BRITs will be coming here for the first time in its history. Manchester is at the forefront of the UK music scene, from our iconic grassroots scene through to major events and this news is a major vote of confidence in Manchester. We have got here through a great partnership between the BPI, Co-op Live, Sony Music as well as our own businesses in the city and we hope this is the beginning of a long and successful partnership.”

Dr Jo Twist OBE, BPI CEO and BRITs Committee member, said, “The BRIT Awards have helped to tell the story of British music in all its brilliant diversity, capturing some of its most memorable moments, and this groundbreaking move to Manchester will only add to its rich legacy. This exciting new chapter celebrates not only the city's exceptional musical heritage and its status as a powerhouse of British creativity, but the great depth of artistic energy and potential that exists all across the UK. I feel sure it will fire the imagination of fans, artists and the wider music community alike, and we look forward to sharing the experience with them.”

Yolanda Brown OBE DL, BPI Chair, said: "I believe that music touches everyone wherever they are and it is important that this is reflected by our industry in its strategy around a regional talent pipeline, touring, access to music education and more. So you can appreciate my delight at The BRIT Awards moving out of London for the first time ever, making that special connection with music fans in Manchester and the North of England. A city and region that has given us so much iconic music over the years and remains the home of such wonderful, diverse talent. As we approach the 50th anniversary of the first ever BRIT Awards in 1977, it is hard to imagine a more fitting and imaginative way to celebrate this special landmark and to keep the music alive.”

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment & Daytime said: "ITV is for everyone, no matter where in the UK you live. As someone who grew up in the North, I'm so excited that The BRITs is coming live from Manchester this year for the very first time in its 48 year rich musical history. Those Mancunians know how to throw a party, so don't miss it!"

The BRITs in 2026 and 2027 will continue to raise funds to support education and well-being for young people through The BRIT Trust, which supports the BRIT School in south London and nationwide music therapy charity Nordoff & Robbins, among other organisations adjacent to the music industry.

