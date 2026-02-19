TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD Will Return to the West End This Summer

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Aaron Sorkin's riveting stage adaptation of Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird will return to West End for a strictly limited season this Summer with performances at London's Wyndham's Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre, from 25 June 2026 to 12 September 2026.

The seminal American novel about racial injustice and childhood innocence became a Broadway and West End sensation with star-studded seasons on both sides of the Atlantic and is currently thrilling audiences across the UK and Ireland in a sell-out national tour.

Successful lawyer, Atticus Finch, encourages kindness and empathy in his children, but is pushed to the limits of these qualities himself when he resolves to uncover the truth in a town that seems determined to hide it.

Acclaimed stage and screen actor Richard Coyle (The Player Kings, Macbeth, Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore) plays Atticus Finch, reprising the role he played to great critical acclaim in the 2022 West End Production.

Further casting for the West End production to be announced soon.

Set in 1934 Alabama, To Kill a Mockingbird was inspired by novelist Harper Lee's own childhood and has sold more than 45 million copies worldwide. It won the Pulitzer Prize for Literature and was long at the top of the banned book lists.

Academy Award-winning writer Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of To Kill A Mockingbird is paired with Bartlett Sher's visionary direction.

Aaron Sorkin has had many years of great success on stage and screen. He is perhaps best known as the creator and screenwriter of hit TV series The West Wing, and as the screenwriter for The Social Network, for which he received an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA and Writer's Guild Award. He is also the writer-creator of The Newsroom and the author of the Academy Award-winning film A Few Good Men.

Bartlett Sher spent over ten years as Director of New York's Lincoln Center Theater and has also headed acclaimed productions such as My Fair Lady, The King and I and South Pacific.

The creative team for To Kill a Mockingbird is completed by Louisa Muller (Associate Director), Miriam Buether (Set Designer), Ed Pierce (Design Supervisor), Ann Roth (Costume Designer), Jennifer Tipton (Lighting Designer), Scott Lehrer (Sound Designer), Adam Guettel (Original Score), Kimberley Grigsby (Musical Supervisor), Serena Hill CDG(Casting Director), Campbell Young Associates (Hair and Wigs Designer), Laurence Belcher (Resident Director), and Tavia Jefferson (Cultural Coordinator).

The 2026 West End season of To Kill a Mockingbird as part of UK & Ireland tour is presented by Jonathan Church Theatre Productions in association with Karl Sydow and Tulchin Bartner. Originally Produced on Broadway.