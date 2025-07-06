TITANIQUE Teams Up with Pride in London for Gala Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



London’s Olivier Award-winning splash-hit musical Titaníque, teamed up with Pride in London for a special Gala Performance at the Criterion Theatre on Thursday 3rd July, and a week of fundraising efforts. The gala performance, in support of Pride in London’s mission to promote visibility, unity and equality in society for all LGBT+ people and allies, was attended by celebrities including Charlie Condou, Russell Tovey, Self Esteem and Ian ‘H’ Watkins.

The performance also marked the launch of a limited-edition Titaníque Pride Pin which will be available from the Criterion Theatre whilst stocks last, with 100% of the proceeds from sales going to Pride in London. The producers of Titaníque are also currently offering an exclusive Pride Offer of £50 for best seats on performances through 6th July.

Pride in London is a majority volunteer-led organisation responsible for delivering the capital’s flagship LGBT+ Pride parade and events since 2013. Pride in London’s mission is to promote visibility, unity and equality in society for all LGBT+ people and allies. They do this by producing LGBT+ Pride events that inspire, celebrate, educate, and commemorate the community. The annual event now welcomes over 1.7 million LGBT+ people and allies onto the streets of London.

Pride in London on Saturday 5th July will mark 53 years of Pride events in the capital with a parade scheduled to start at 12pm running from Hyde Park Corner, through Piccadilly Circus, down Haymarket along Cockspur to Trafalgar Square, culminating at Whitehall Place. The parade will see over 500 groups, made up of LGBT+ Community Groups, LGBT+ businesses, and partners, forming together to make a total of over 33,000 participants.

There will also be a stellar line-up of artists performing across six performance areas around Central London. Pride in London’s six stages, including Trafalgar Square, Leicester Square, Golden Square, Soho Square, Dean Street, and a Family Stage, will play host to over 100 performers including icons from the LGBT+ community.

Titanique’s Lauren Drew will appear as a guest host on the iconic Trafalgar Square stage.

The gala performance also celebrated the arrival of new West End cast members who boarded Titanique on Tuesday 10 June: Luke Bayer as Jack, Richard Carson as Cal, Hiba Elchikhe as Rose, Carl Mullaney as Ruth, Tosh Wanogho-Maud as The Iceberg and Caitlin Tipping as offstage Understudy.

They joined original West End cast members Darren Bennett as Victor Garber / Luigi, Lauren Drew as Céline Dion, Charlotte Wakefield as Molly Brown, Adrianne Langley, Madison Swan and Rodney Vubya as on-stage background vocalists, as well as offstage understudy Freddie King.

From Tuesday 15 July and 22 July respectively, Astrid Harris will take over the role of Céline Dion and, Jenny O’Leary will begin performances as Molly Brown.

Photo Credit: Stephanie Claire Photography