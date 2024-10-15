TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Launches Costume Exhibition in Covent Garden

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To celebrate the life and legacy of Tina Turner, TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL has launched an iconic pop-up costume exhibition in the heart of Covent Garden. The exhibition showcases six costumes from the hit West End production, alongside photography of the outfits worn both within the show and by the legendary artist herself, showing Tina's iconic looks alongside the much-loved songs and scenes that appear in the musical.

The six costumes each reference Tina Turner's well-known hits and milestones from her life. Displayed on six podiums running down Central Avenue in Covent Garden's Market Building, looks include the iconic ‘Proud Mary' gold fringe dress and the famous red dress worn for ‘The Best (Simply)'.

The musical has been running in the West End for over 6 years, making it the longest running show ever to play at the Aldwych Theatre. Developed in London together with Tina Turner, the critically acclaimed production received its world premiere in April 2018 and has subsequently broken all Box Office records at the Aldwych Theatre. Since its opening, 8 first-class productions have opened worldwide on Broadway, in North America, Germany, Australia, Spain and the Netherlands, and a new UK and Ireland tour is opening in March 2025.

The show stars Karis Anderson and Zoe Birkett sharing the role of Tina and Rolan Bell as Ike Turner. With Mark Anderson as Record Producer Phil Spector and Lyricist Terry Britten, Jonathan Carlton as record company Marketing Manager Erwin Bach, Grace Wylde as Tina's sister Alline Bullock, Irene Myrtle Forrester as Tina's Grandmother, GG, Daniel Haswell as Tina's father Richard Bullock, Harry Harrington as Tina's Manager Roger Davies, Emma Hatton as Ike and Tina's manager Rhonda Graam, Maddison Tyson as Tina's first love Raymond Hill, Carole Stennett as Tina's mother Zelma and Charlotte St.Croix as Standby Tina Turner.

Discover the heart and soul behind the Queen of Rock ‘n' Roll at TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL, the long-running mega hit in London's West End. Set to the pulse-pounding soundtrack of her most beloved hits, including the songs celebrated in this exhibition – Fool In Love, I Want To Take You Higher, Proud Mary, Disco Inferno, What's Love Got To Do With It and Simply The Best, experience Tina Turner's triumphant story live on stage as this exhilarating celebration, which reveals the woman who dared to dream fiercely, shatter barriers, and conquer the world against all odds.

With more than 20 theatres, including The Royal Ballet and Opera, and home of Tina! The Musical, Covent Garden welcomes thousands of theatre goers from all over the world every day. Discover the one-of-a-kind exhibition within Covent Garden's Central Avenue, situated in the historic Market Building, which boasts three floors of shopping, dining and entertainment. Unique to Covent Garden's pedestrianised Piazza and surrounding streets, there are over 1,400+ al fresco dining seats, from balcony views to cosy indoor seating with many also offering pre- and post-theatre menus from the likes of SUSHISAMBA, The Ivy Market Grill, VyTA and more.

The exhibition is launching in partnership with Women's Aid, who Tina Turner was a long-standing supporter of, to raise awareness and bring an end to domestic abuse. As a survivor of abuse herself, Tina Turner wanted this musical to be truthful to her life and in her own words “turning poison into medicine”. A shocking 1 in 4 women experience domestic abuse in their lifetime. The effects of abuse stay with survivors long after the relationship is over. It has a devastating impact on survivors' mental health, as well as social, economic and physical impacts.

Tina – The Tina Turner Musical Costume Exhibition is free to attend and open to the public from Tuesday 15th October to 10th November 2024 within Covent Garden's Central Avenue, Market Building. Further information on the costumes and partnership with Women's Aid will be available on information boards and QR codes throughout the exhibition along with the chance to win tickets and backstage experiences for Tina – The Tina Turner Musical.

TINA – THE Tina Turner MUSICAL is produced in the West End by Stage Entertainment, Joop Van Den Ende and Tali Pelman, in association with Tina Turner.

