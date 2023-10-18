TICKBOX 2 Comes to the Pleasance This Month

The production plays at the Pleasance Theatre on 27 and 28 October.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Jamie Lloyd's SUNSET BOULEVARD, Starring Nicole Scherzinger
Rob Madge's MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in February 2024 Photo 3 MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) Comes to Broadway in 2024
Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER Photo 4 Listen: Hear Four New Tracks From KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER

TICKBOX 2 Comes to the Pleasance This Month

Tickbox 2 is semi-autobiographical one woman play which raises issues around race, perception, identity and living up to expectations growing up as a person of colour in Glasgow in the 1970s.  The production plays  the Pleasance  Theatre Islington on 27th and 28th October.

Switching between narrating and commenting with humour on her and her parents lives, and acting as a range of characters including her mother, Lubna details her parents move from a comfortable middle-class life in Lahore, Pakistan to a four storey, one-bedroom flat in Govan in Glasgow in the late 1960’s after her father was accepted to study a PhD at Strathclyde University. Tickbox 2 deals with the challenges they encountered with humour and emotion, from bereavement to balancing two cultures to explaining samosas to the casually racist neighbour.

Tickbox was originally performed at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2021 and later toured the UK. This newly updated rewritten version is re-directed by Jairus Obayomi to engage wider non-traditional, non-white audiences, while sharing an important story of race and stereotyping to more traditional audiences to encourage conversations on race and discrimination. 

Lubna said, “I’m thrilled to be performing Tickbox 2 at the Pleasance in Islington , London, it’s like a dream come true. After debuting Tickbox at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2021 I felt it was important to perform the revamped and redirected version of the show because I am keen to diversify the audience who come to the theatre and share stories that are important to them. Migration, racism and discrimination are topics that we tend to gloss over but we need to hear the real impact they have on people's lives.” 

Lubna Kerr brings Tickbox2 to London following her debut comedy show in 2019 with Where Are You Really From. She is also an actress and has appeared in several TV shows and radio plays including BBC One’s Scottish sitcom Two Doors Down and will be seen in Amazon Prime’s Wheel of Time later this year. Before she began writing, acting and performing comedy, Lubna studied a PhD in pharmacy and worked for the NHS for over 35 years. She still delivers workshops on health and wellbeing, covers issues including racism and discrimination and is looking to run these workshops in schools and businesses. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for KIN At Factory Playhouse Productions Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal for KIN At Factory Playhouse Productions

Emil Dale on behalf of Factory Playhouse Productions Ltd has released rehearsal photos for the new British musical Kin’s staged concert run at Theatro Technis @ 26 Crowndale, London King’s Cross.

2
Rebellious Bodies: International Butoh Dance Festival 2023 To Present Performances by Vang Photo
Rebellious Bodies: International Butoh Dance Festival 2023 To Present Performances by Vangeline

Rebellious Bodies: International Butoh Dance Festival 2023 presents performances by Vangeline, accompanied by workshops. Don't miss the homage to Butoh founder Tatsumi Hijikata in 'Hijikata Mon Amour.'

3
Baker Mukasa and Hannah Azuonye Will Lead Royal Exchange Theatres BRIEF ENCOUNTER Photo
Baker Mukasa and Hannah Azuonye Will Lead Royal Exchange Theatre's BRIEF ENCOUNTER

This December, Royal Exchange Theatre presents Brief Encounter, a huge beating heart of a musical for incurable romantics.

4
ENGLAND & SON Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre in November Photo
ENGLAND & SON Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre in November

England & Son, a one-man show starring Mark Thomas which was highly acclaimed at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe, comes to Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre next month.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos/First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End Video
Photos/First Look at the New Cast of MAMMA MIA! in the West End
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE Video
Alex James Hatton Sings 'Bonnie' From the UK Tour of BONNIE AND CLYDE
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF Video
Check Out All New Production Footage From THE BOOK THIEF
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket Central DAPHNE
HARMONY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS

Recommended For You