THE SMARTEST GIANT IN TOWN Will Come to The West End This Christmas

Performances run 2 December - 7 January.

Fierylight and Little Angel Theatre have announced a new West End run for their musical adaptation of The Smartest Giant in Town, adapted from the classic story by Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler.

Nominated for an Olivier Award for Best Family Show, the production has just completed a successful UK tour where it was enjoyed by children across the country.

The Smartest Giant in Town, will return for Christmas at the St Martin's Theatre from 02 December - 07 January where it will once again play in tandem with The Mousetrap which has run at the theatre since 1974.

The Smartest Giant in Town is a heart-warming and vibrant story about friendship and helping those in need. Little Angel artistic director Samantha Lane, and award-winning musician Barb Jungr bring the bestselling book to life in this musical, puppet-filled adventure. This production previously toured during 2022, and the most recent tour ran until February 2023.

George wishes he wasn't the scruffiest giant in town. So when he sees a new shop selling giant-sized clothes, he decides it's time for a new look: smart trousers, smart shirt, stripy tie, shiny shoes. Now he's the smartest giant in town . . . until he bumps into some animals who desperately need his help - and his clothes!

Julia Donaldson says: "I wrote 'The Smartest Giant in Town' twenty years ago but the theme of generosity and kindness seems/continues to be just as relevant today. The story really comes to life in Little Angel's adaptation, which is also very faithful to Axel Scheffler's brilliant illustrations. I saw the show when it first opened at Little Angel Theatre and the whole audience - including me - loved the puppets and enjoyed the songs. I'm so pleased that now more children will be able to experience it."

Axel Scheffler says: "I am very fond of George the giant and his friends in The Smartest Giant in Town; I enjoyed creating his world with its mix of town and countryside, and range of animal characters in a place where everyone lives together harmoniously. The creative team at Little Angel with Fierylight has brought my artwork to life in 3D in a brilliant way and their production is great fun. I really recommend it."

Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler are the UK's leading picture book partnership. Their books together, which include modern classics The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo's Child, are popular globally and have sold over 75 million copies worldwide. The Smartest Giant in Town was first published by Macmillan Children's Books in 2002.

The Smartest Giant in Town has been adapted and directed for the stage by Little Angel artistic director Samantha Lane, and award-winning musician Barb Jungr, who has also composed new music for the production. Set and costumes are designed by KATE BUNCE, puppets are designed by Judith Hope with lighting design by SHERRY COENEN.




THE SMARTEST GIANT IN TOWN Will Come to The West End This Christmas
THE SMARTEST GIANT IN TOWN Will Come to The West End This Christmas
