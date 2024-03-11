THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends Booking Until 29 March 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at His Majesty's Theatre has extended its booking until Saturday 29 March 2025. The Christmas performance schedule has also been announced.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA currently stars Jon Robyns as The Phantom alongside Lily Kerhoas as Christine Daaé, Joe Griffiths-Brown as Raoul, Kelly Glyptis as Carlotta Giudicell, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, David Kristopher-Brown as Ubaldo Piangi, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry and Maiya Hikasa as Meg Giry.

Chumisa Dornford-May joins the company as alternate Christine Daaé from Friday 15 March 2024.

The cast is completed by Hollie Aires, Federica Basile, Corina Clark, Michael Colbourne, Leonard Cook, Colleen Rose Curran, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Connor Ewing, Serina Faull, Florence Fowler, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Yukina Hasebe, Samuel Haughton, Thomas Holdsworth, Jacob Hughes, Grace Hume, Janet Mooney, Tim Morgan, Eve Shanu-Wilson, Tim Southgate, Zoë Soleil Vallée, Jasmine Wallis, Victoria Ward, Ralph Watts, Simon Whitaker, and Andrew York.

Chumisa Dornford-May trained at the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, graduating in 2023. She was awarded the Elaine Paige Scholarship for Excellence in Musical Theatre. Chumisa made her professional and West End debut understudying and playing Jenny in Aspects of Love at the Lyric Theatre. Chumisa most recently understudied and played Eva Perón in Evita at the Curve Theatre, Leicester. She also played Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family – Musical in Concert at The London Palladium. Workshops include playing Young Bertrande in Martin Guerre at the Old Vic.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel ‘Le Fantôme de l'Opera' by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Sound is by Mick Potter. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.