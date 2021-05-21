Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE MIRROR AND THE LIGHT Will Make West End Premiere This Fall

Ben Miles will return to his role as Thomas Cromwell, alongside  Nathaniel Parker as Henry VIII.

May. 21, 2021  
Hilary Mantel's The Mirror and the Light, adapted for the stage by the RSC, will get its West End premiere this fall!

The production will premiere at the West End's Gielgud Theatre on 6 October, with previews from 23 September.

The book has been adapted for stage by Mantel alongside Ben Miles. Miles will also return to his role as Thomas Cromwell, alongside Nathaniel Parker as Henry VIII. Jeremy Herrin will return to direct.

The production will feature scenic and costume design by Christopher Oram and music by Stephen Warbeck.

The Mirror and the Light will play a strictly limited season until 28 November. Tickets go on sale on 27 May.

Learn more at https://themirrorandthelight.co.uk/.


