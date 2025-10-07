Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following a successful West End run, New York season and UK tour, THE LAST LAUGH will return for a UK and Ireland tour in 2026, opening at Malvern Theatres from Tuesday 28 April 2026.

THE LAST LAUGH features Britain's Got Talent finalist Steve Royle as Eric Morecambe, alongside Damian Williams as Tommy Cooper and Simon Cartwright as Bob Monkhouse, both returning to reprise their roles. The cast is completed by Richard Hodder who is the Walking Cover for all three roles.

Producer Jamie Wilson said today “I am delighted to be working with Evolution Productions again to take Paul Hendy's critically acclaimed The Last Laugh on another UK and Ireland Tour, visiting 21 venues. It is incredible that this production, which started at Edinburgh Fringe and has since played in the West End, New York, and around the UK, will build on this success for a subsequent year.

I'm also thrilled that Damian Williams and Simon Cartwright are returning to reprise their roles as Tommy Cooper and Bob Monkhouse, with the brilliant Steve Royle joining as Eric Morecambe, to bring these three iconic comedians to life onstage.”

Written and directed by Paul Hendy, THE LAST LAUGH imagines three of Britain's all-time greatest comedy heroes – Tommy Cooper, Eric Morecambe and Bob Monkhouse – in a dressing room, discussing the secret of life, death, comedy and what it means to be funny… really funny! Warm, funny, nostalgic and poignant, The Last Laugh was a sell-out hit when it first premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2024 and a critically acclaimed, five-star hit in the West End in 2025.

Steve Royle is a comedian, actor, radio presenter and variety performer, best known as a finalist on Britain's Got Talent in 2020. He was recently voted Best Comic at the UK Pantomime awards 2025, for his role as Buttons in Cinderella at The Grand Theatre, Blackpool – a theatre where he has performed for the last 22 years. His other credits include the world premier tour and West End run of Naturally Insane: The Life of Dan Leno.

Damian Williams played Tommy Cooper in the tour of Being Tommy Cooper. His many other theatre credits include Edna Turnblad in the national tour of the musical Hairspray as well as the national tour of The Ladykillers and the plays Bouncers and Educating Rita. For the past 17 years he has been the resident Dame in the pantomimes at the Sheffield Lyceum and was awarded Best Pantomime Dame at The Great British Pantomime Awards.

Simon Cartwright has been an actor and impressionist since the 1980s, appearing at The Comedy Store many times. He has appeared in the award-winning Channel 4 hit Toast of London and the films Mother's Day and Closure. He recently toured the UK in the stage play Howerd's End in which he portrays the legendary comedian Frankie Howerd.

Richard Hodder West End credits include Andrew Jarvis in The Accused, Marston in And Then There Were None, Accidental Death of An Antichrist and The Price. His other theatre credits include Ham/Thong/George in A Voyage Round My Father, Praed in Mrs Warren's Profession and Noises Off all for Theatre Royal Bath, and the UK tours of The Importance of Being Earnest, A Game Called Malice, and Charley in Charley's Aunt.

THE LAST LAUGH is written and directed by Paul Hendy, with Set Designer Lee Newby, Composer and Musical Arranger Ethan Lewis Maltby, Sound Designer Callum Wills, Lighting Designer Johanna Town, Costume Designer Amy Chamberlain and Casting by Kate Roddy.

Tour Dates

Tuesday 28 April – Saturday 2 May 2026

Malvern Theatres

Https://malvern-theatres.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 5 – Saturday 9 May 2026

Theatre Royal, Plymouth

Https://theatreroyal.com/

On Sale 6th November

Tuesday 12 – Saturday 16 May 2026

Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury

Https://www.theatresevern.co.uk/

On Sale 9th October

Tuesday 19 – Saturday 23 May 2026

Kings Theatre, Portsmouth

Https://www.kingsportsmouth.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 26 – Saturday 30 May 2026

Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne

Https://trafalgartickets.com/eastbourne-theatres-eastbourne/

On Sale 10th October

Tuesday 9 – Saturday 13 June 2026

Princess Theatre, Torquay

Https://www.torquay-theatre.co.uk/venues/princess-theatre-torquay

On Sale Now

Tuesday 16 – Saturday 20 June 2026

Watford Palace Theatre

Https://watfordpalacetheatre.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 7 – Saturday 11 July 2026

New Theatre, Cardiff

Https://trafalgartickets.com/new-theatre-cardiff/en-gb

On Sale 10th October

Tuesday 14 – Saturday 18 July 2026

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham

Https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 28 July – Saturday 1 August 2026

Queen's Theatre, Barnstaple

Https://queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 August 2026

New Theatre, Peterborough

Https://newtheatre-peterborough.com/

On Sale Now

Wednesday 12 – Saturday 15 August 2026

Jersey Opera House

Https://www.jerseyoperahouse.co.uk

On Sale Now

Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 August 2026

Darlington Hippodrome

Https://www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 25 – Saturday 29 August 2026

Buxton Opera House

Https://buxtonoperahouse.org.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 September 2026

Theatre Royal, Nottingham

Https://trch.co.uk/

On Sale 15th October

Wednesday 9 – Saturday 12 September 2026

Wolverhampton Grand

Https://www.grandtheatre.co.uk/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 6 – Saturday 10 October 2026

Floral Pavilion Theatre, New Brighton

Https://www.floralpavilion.com/

On Sale Now

Tuesday 13 – Saturday 17 October 2026

Curve Theatre, Leicester

Https://www.curveonline.co.uk/

On Sale 14th October

Tuesday 20 – Saturday 24 October 2026

Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells

Https://www.assemblyhalltheatre.co.uk/

On Sale 8th October