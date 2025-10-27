THE GODDESS IS WATCHING To Receive London Industry Showcase At The Other Palace Studio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Goddess Is Watching, a new Korean musical by Han Jung-suk and Lee Sun-young, will have its London industry showcase on November 6, 2025, at The Other Palace Studio.

Directed by Alison Pollard, the production stars Mia Kobayashi, Chris Fung, and Iverson Yabut, with music direction by Colm O’Regan and English lyrics by Gus Gowland. The musical explores faith, imagination, and survival amid the Korean War.

Cast

The showcase will feature Mia Kobayashi (Your Lie in April, 42nd Street), Chris Fung (The Lehman Trilogy, Cyrano de Bergerac), Iverson Yabut (Chariots of Fire, A Christmas Carol), James Lim (Clueless the Musical, Aladdin), JoJo Meredith (Wicked, Pacific Overtures), Trevor Lin (Unheard Voices, Cinderella), and Xander Pang (Dear Evan Hansen, The Lightning Thief).

Creative Team

The creative team includes Music Director Colm O’Regan (The Book of Mormon, Shrek the Musical) and Dramaturgy & English Lyrics by Gus Gowland (Pieces of String, Mayflies). The showcase is produced by In-Soo Yu, Yeonwoo Theater, and Jun-Young Kim of ILOVESTAGE.

About the Musical

Set in April 1952 during the Korean War, THE GODDESS IS WATCHING follows six soldiers stranded on a deserted island after a mission goes disastrously wrong. Cut off from the world and haunted by guilt, fear, and memory, they invent a divine presence—the “Goddess”—to preserve their hope and humanity. As faith collides with survival, the musical explores how imagination becomes the last refuge of the human spirit.

Following the performance, James Hadley, Executive Director of Musical Theatre Network (MTN), will moderate a panel discussion on Korean–British collaboration and the future of new musical development.

Panel participants will include David Hutchinson (CEO, Selladoor Worldwide / The Path Entertainment Group), Clarissa Widya (Creative Producer, New Earth Theatre; Co-Founder, Papergang Theatre), Gus Gowland (Writer/Lyricist-Composer, Pieces of String, Mayflies), Laura Elmes (Producer, Unfortunate: The Untold Story of Ursula the Sea Witch), and Tania Azevedo (Director and Creative Development Associate, Stage Entertainment International; Spring Awakening, Heathers, & Juliet).

Ticket Information

Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 8:00 p.m.

Venue: The Other Palace Studio, London

Produced by: Yeonwoo Theater & ILOVESTAGE (In-Soo Yu, Jun-Young Kim)

Supported by: Korea Arts Management Service (KAMS) and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Republic of Korea