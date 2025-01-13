THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON Extends Run at The Ambassadors Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The producers of the new British musical THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON have announced that booking has now extended until Saturday 26 April 2025 at The Ambassadors Theatre. Further performance weeks will be released every Monday going forward, please check the website for availability.

The company includes Olivier Award winner John Dagleish as Benjamin Button and Olivier Award nominee Clare Foster as Elowen Keene, alongside Matthew Burns, Jonathan Charles, Oonagh Cox, Katy Ellis, Anna Fordham, Philippa Hogg, Damien James, Elliot Mackenzie, Ann Marcuson, Jack Quarton and Benedict Salter.

An electrifying journey through the timeless tale of a love that defies all odds, THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is an enchantingly beautiful and truly unordinary musical that reminds us to make every second count. The production first captured hearts in 2019, followed by a sold-out Southwark Playhouse run in 2023 - winning Best Musical Theatre Production at the 2024 Off West End Awards. It is currently nominated for two WhatsOnStage Awards – Best New Musical and Best Musical Direction/Supervision.

With a soundtrack brought to life by an extraordinary actor-musician ensemble, F. Scott Fitzgerald's iconic short story is relocated to a fishing village on the north coast of Cornwall by writing team Jethro Compton and Darren Clark.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF BENJAMIN BUTTON is based on the short story of the same name by F. Scott Fitzgerald, author of The Great Gatsby and The Beautiful and Damned. With Book & Lyrics by Jethro Compton and Music & Lyrics by Darren Clark. It is directed by Jethro Compton who also designs the stage, with co-music supervision, orchestration and arrangements by Mark Aspinall and Darren Clark, choreography by Chi-San Howard, costumes and associate stage design by Anna Kelsey, sound by Luke Swaffield, lighting by Zoe Spurr, musical direction by Mark Aspinall and casting by Ginny Schiller.

It is produced by ATG Productions, Gavin Kalin Productions, Gary Beestone Associates, Eilene Davidson Productions, Susan Edelstein & Teresa Tsai, Umeda Arts Theater, Rupert Gavin & Mallory Factor, Winkler & Smalberg, Thomas Steven Perakos and Jethro Compton Productions.

