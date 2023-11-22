THE CHOIR OF MAN Will Release a Christmas Album

Olivier Award-nominated, worldwide smash and West End favourite The Choir of Man, is releasing a six track Christmas EP, Christmas with The Choir of Man on Friday 1 December.

The EP is a must have for fans of the show and fans of Christmas! With classic Christmas songs including This Christmas, Driving Home for Christmas and The Christmas Song all given the incredible The Choir of Man treatment, and introducing a brand-new original song Spend the Rest of Christmas, the EP is a joyous and uplifting celebration for the holiday season.

Not only is this EP a brand-new collectable for The Choir of Man and musical fans, but also features an all-star line-up of Choir of Man cast members who have been seen on stage across the world!

The EP will be available on CD from the home of The Choir of Man, the Arts Theatre in London’s West End and will also be available digitally from all the usual digital stores.

Pre-save and be the first to hear, here!

Track List:



This Christmas Driving Home for Christmas The Christmas Song Christmas Time (Don’t Let the Bells End) River Spend the Rest of Christmas

Meanwhile, THE CHOIR OF MAN continues its sell-out West End run at the Arts Theatre, with new tickets just released for dates until June 2024.

Welcome to THE JUNGLE, the best pub in the world!

Here, an (extra)ordinary cast of nine guys combine beautiful harmonies and foot-stomping singalongs with first-rate tap dance and poetic meditations on the power of community.

Now in its 2ND SINGSATIONAL YEAR in London’s West End, and brimming with hits from artists such as Queen, Luther Vandross, Sia, Paul Simon, Adele, Guns & Roses, Avicii and Katy Perry to name but a few, this is a pub like no other!

An uplifting celebration of community and friendship with something for everyone - including free beer! Enjoy 90 minutes of feel-good, foot-stomping entertainment unlike anything else in the West End

Westway Music is the UK’s only dedicated musical theatre label. Launched in 2021, the label has released music by Samantha Barks, Ramin Karimloo, Kerry Ellis, John Barrowman, Lee Mead, Rachel Tucker, Cassidy Janson, Jason Manford, Rachel John, Joe Stilgoe, Peter Jöback and the original cast recording of West End musical My Son’s A Queer.

Neil O’Brien from Westway Music said, “I am incredibly excited to be releasing this great collection of Christmas music on Westway. The show is just perfect for the festive season and already one of go to shows for Christmas this year in the West End and beyond!”

Jack Blume, music producer, arranger and orchestrator of Christmas with The Choir of Man said, “It’s been an absolute joy bringing the unique sound of The Choir of Man to some of the season’s most beloved songs and working on our second ever original song. After living and breathing this festive record for 10 months, I can’t wait for everybody to hear what we’ve been cooking up.”