THE BOY WHO HARNESSED THE WIND Will Make West End Premiere @sohoplace

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) production of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind will make its West End premiere @sohoplace following its run at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-Upon-Avon. Performances run 25 April – 18 July 2026.

The RSC have announced full casting for the production. Furthermore, the Producers are delighted that Chiwetel Ejiofor who wrote, directed and starred in the movie of the same name, joins as Creative Associate and Executive Producer.

Adapted from the memoir by William Kamkwamba and Bryan Mealer, and Potboiler Productions and Chiwetel Ejiofor's film, the new musical features a book and lyrics by Richy Hughes (Superhero, Southwark Playhouse) and music and lyrics by Tim Sutton (Restless Natives: The Musical, Perth Theatre; RSC’s The Merry Wives of Windsor). Directed by former Artistic Director of the Bush Theatre Lynette Linton (Intimate Apparel, Donmar Warehouse; Shifters, Bush Theatre and Duke of York’s) the production plays @sohoplace theatre for a strictly limited run 25 April – 18 July 2026, with press night on 5 May at 7pm.

The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind is a bold and uplifting new musical which tells the true story of William Kamkwamba who had the courage to dream in the face of impossible odds.

In drought-stricken Malawi, a 13-year-old boy dreams of saving his village. Nobody believes he can - not his father, his friends, nor his community. As crops fail and hope runs dry, William finds inspiration in scraps of old machinery and a handful of library books. What he lacks in resources, he makes up for in determination, grit and imagination, and a windmill begins to take shape. Can William defy expectations and harness the power of the wind to bring energy, life, and hope to his people?

Alistair Nwachukwu (Line of Beauty - Almeida, Choir Boy - Bristol Old Vic) is originating the title role of William Kamkwamba.

The full cast include Madeleine Appiah (Agnes), Lori Barker (Ensemble), Tsemaye Bob-Egbe (Annie), Owen Chaponda (Mike Kachigunda/Blessings), McCallam Connell (Chief Wimbe), Eddie Elliott (Jeremiah Kamkwamba/Patience), Tad Hapaguti (Offstage Understudy), Daniel Haswell (Offstage Understudy), SHAKA KALOKOH (Charity), Idriss Kargbo (Gilbert Mofat), Choolwe Laina Muntanga (Mika Kamkwamba), Newtion Matthews (Mister Ofesi), Sifiso Mazibuko (Trywell), Alistair Nwachukwu (William), Tomi Ogbaro (Mizeck), Alex Okoampa (Ensemble), Yana Penrose (Khamba) and Helena Pipe (Edith Sikelo).

Chiwetel Ejiofor who previously wrote, directed and starred in the 2019 film version of the same title, and joins the West End production as Executive Producer said “I am absolutely delighted to be involved with the exceptional team bringing William’s story to theatre audiences. William’s incredible experiences are a powerful testament to resilience and hope. It’s a narrative that remains both timeless and timely and, I’m sure, will continue to resonate deeply with everyone who encounters it.”

Lynette Linton, Director, said “I’m so excited to finally share the brilliant cast who will bring this new musical adaptation of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind to life. This production has grown through collaboration and creativity, reflecting the spirit of community that lies at the heart of Wimbe, where this story began. It’s a tale of imagination, resilience and collective hope. Every member of this company brings so much energy, intelligence and warmth to the room, I can’t wait to work with them and for our audiences to get a sense of the joy and unity of Malawi.”

Daniel Evans and Tamara Harvey, RSC Co-Artistic Directors, said “We are thrilled to announce the outstanding cast who will bring The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind to life at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon next year. This inspiring story, known around the world through book and film, now takes to the stage as our first musical – a landmark moment in our time at the RSC. We are equally delighted to announce that the production will transfer to @sohoplace, continuing our close collaboration with Nica Burns following the success of Kyoto. Taking this story to London reflects our ambition to share the RSC’s work – and the extraordinary global stories that unite and move us – with as many people as possible.”

Kenny Wax and Chuchu Nwagu said “This musical is a snapshot of William’s bigger story. One which began long before the curtain rises upon our stage and continues well after the curtain falls. We urge you to spend a moment visiting www.movingwindmills.org to see how William’s commitment towards revolutionary problem-solving empowers the innovators of tomorrow to bring about positive change, not just for Malawi, but for the world.“

Nica Burns, said “Following their huge artistic and box office success with Kyoto @sohoplace early this year, we are delighted to be welcoming back the RSC with this moving and uplifting musical - a true story- The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind. This wonderful musical played in the thrust configuration is the second in @sohoplace’s 2026 spring and summer season which, for the first time, presents three unique productions with music at their heart.

It follows Marie and Rosetta, a play with some of the best gospel and rhythm and blues songs gloriously sung by Beverley Knight and Ntombizodwa Ndlovu with their extraordinary vocals.

The third production of this season with music is to be announced and on sale in January 2026.

The intimacy of our atmospheric auditorium with its exceptional acoustics will give audiences a memorable theatrical and musical experience.”

Joining Lynette Linton, Richy Hughes and Tim Sutton on the creative team are Set and Costume Designer Frankie Bradshaw; Choreographer Shelley Maxwell; Lighting Designer Oliver Fenwick; Sound Designer George Dennis; Video Designer Gino Ricardo Green; Wigs, Hair and Make Up Designer Cynthia De La Rosa; Musical Supervisor Liam Godwin; Orchestrator Benjamin Kwasi Burrell; Puppet Designer Nick Barnes; Puppetry Director Laura Cubitt; Fight Director Kate Waters; Dramaturg George Harrison; Dramatherapist Wabriya King, Casting Director Heather Basten CDG; Musical Director Ashton Moore; Voice and Dialect Joel Trill; Associate Director TD Moyo; Assistant Dramaturg Owen Chaponda and Executive Producer Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) production of The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind is presented by Kenny Wax Limited, Chuchu Nwagu Productions in association with Nica Burns.