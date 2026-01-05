Tom Stoppard's INDIAN INK Adds Additional Week at Hampstead Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Due to demand, Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink will play an additional week at Hampstead Theatre concluding its run on Saturday 7 February, 2026.

Priority booking for the newly released performances opens exclusively today, Monday 5 January, for Hampstead Theatre Patrons and Friends with public booking opening on Wednesday 7 January 2026.

This first major revival of Tom Stoppard’s Indian Ink is directed by Jonathan Kent and stars the ‘delightful’ (Daily Mail) Ruby Ashbourne Serkis, the ‘formidable’ (The Guardian) Felicity Kendal and the ‘extraordinarily powerful’ (What’s On Stage) Gavi Singh Chera.

Greg Ripley-Duggan, Producer and Chief Executive at Hampstead Theatre said, “The response to Indian Ink has been so extraordinary that I am thrilled we have found a way to extend its run. These extra performances will allow many more people to see Tom Stoppard’s glorious play and we look forward to welcoming them all to Hampstead Theatre.”

1930, India. Flora Crewe, a noted Bloomsbury Group poet, travels through India for her health. Free-spirited and without social inhibitions she unsettles most people she meets, but secretly captivates Nirad Das, a handsome Indian painter.

1980s England. Decades later Flora’s sister, Mrs Swan, is visited by an American biographer trying to uncover exactly what took place on the trip – and then Das’ son appears in her garden with a painting of Flora by his father – a nude…

Indian Ink plays the Main Stage at Hampstead Theatre until 7 February 2026. Following its run at Hampstead Theatre Indian Ink will also play Theatre Royal Bath from 10 – 14 February.