Steven Moffat's THE UNFRIEND Comes to the Barn Theatre

The Unfriend, by Steven Moffat and directed by Hannah Humbles, will come to the Barn Theatre this month. Performances will run 16th – 24th January 2026 at 8pm.

The cast includes Jon Brown as Peter, Jessica Wall as Debbie, Crystal Martin as Elsa, Carl Westmoreland as Neighbour, Olivia Palmer-Walker as Rosie, Jon Gavaghan as Alex, Andrew Sibley as PC Junkin, and Amy Walker as the Reporter.

The Unfriend premiered at the Minerva Theatre, Chichester in 2022 and transferred to the West End at the Criterion Theatre in January 2023. In July 2023, it was announced the play would return for another West End run at the Wyndham's Theatre, with performances between 16 December 2023 and 9 March 2024.

The Unfriend by Steven Moffat is a darkly comic and sharply witty exploration of British manners, social obligation, and the unintended consequences of politeness. Peter and Debbie, a seemingly typical middle-class British couple, befriend Elsa, an eccentric American woman, during a holiday. In the spirit of polite conversation, they exchange contact details, expecting never to hear from her again. However, Elsa soon announces that she is coming to visit them in their home, leaving the couple both stunned and unsure of how to respond.

What starts as a seemingly innocent visit soon escalates into a chaotic, absurd nightmare. As Peter and Debbie attempt to manage the situation without being rude or confrontational, they realise that Elsa is not quite the harmless tourist they thought she was. Secrets begin to unravel, and the couple’s good-natured politeness only serves to complicate matters further.

Offering a biting satire on the constraints of social decorum, the difficulty of saying no, and the absurdity that can arise from seemingly innocent decisions. With sharp dialogue, unpredictable twists, and a sense of escalating tension, Moffat weaves a story that balances comedy with a subtle critique of modern society’s obsession with manners and politeness at all costs. Perfect for fans of dark comedies and those looking for a thought-provoking laugh.

Duration: Approximately 2hrs 15mins including an interval.