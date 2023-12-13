THE ADDAMS FAMILY Concert Starring Ramin Karimloo and Michelle Visage Adds Matinee Performance

A matinee performance has been added for the concert performance of THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy at the London Palladium. The new performance has been added on Tuesday 13 February at 3pm due to demand.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY will star Michelle Visage as Morticia Addams, Ramin Karimloo as Gomez Addams and Lesley Joseph as Grandma. Further casting is to be announced.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and has a shocking secret that only Gomez knows; she's fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family! Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before — keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's “normal” boyfriend and his parents. All the usual clan are present - Uncle Fester, Lurch, Pugsley et al.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A Musical Comedy live in concert will be directed by Matthew White, with choreography by Alistair David, production design by Diego Pitarch, orchestrations by Richard Beadle, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Richard Brooker and casting by Jane Deitch. Book is by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice, and music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on the characters created by Charles Addams.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and John Stalker Productions, with co-producers Jason Haigh-Ellery and Guy James and is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

Performances:

Monday 12 February at 7.30pm

Tuesday 13 February at 3pm & 7:30pm

Location:

The London Palladium

8 Argyll Street

London