THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC, The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA to Make West End Premiere in November

THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC, The Ultimate Tribute to ABBA makes its West End premiere at the Adelphi Theatre on Tuesday 21 November at 7.30pm.

Calling all Dancing Queens, this is your night to say, Thank you for the Music!

This international smash-hit tribute show brings all ABBA’s number one hits to the stage in a production like no other. The hugely popular show, now in its 20th year, combines the unmistakable harmonies, colourful costumes, and dazzling performances by our all-star cast.

Join us for the party of the year, you can dance, you can jive, and have the time of your life as we bring you all the hits, including Waterloo, Dancing Queen, Super Trouper, Mamma Mia, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Gimme, Gimme, Gimme, The Winner Takes It All and many many more!

Thank you for the Music! For without a song or a dance what are we!

This is a tribute show and is no way affiliated with any original artists/estates/management companies or similar shows.