Show of the Week: Tickets From £25 for THE UNFRIEND

Book by 4 February for these amazing deals for the show at Wyndham's Theatre

By: Jan. 29, 2024

POPULAR

Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Photo 1 Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS
Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway Photo 2 Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway
Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer Photo 3 Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer
Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre Photo 4 Review: PLAZA SUITE, Savoy Theatre

The Unfriend Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £25
Cast
Photos
Videos
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Show of the Week: Tickets From £25 for THE UNFRIEND

Show of the Week: tickets from £25 for The Unfriend

Unfriend noun. 

A person, often met on holiday, who doesn’t understand that “let’s keep in touch” means “goodbye.” Sometimes a murderer. 

Fresh from breaking Box Office records earlier this year, prepare to welcome The Unfriend back to the West End for a strictly limited run at Wyndham’s Theatre from 16 December. 

BAFTA Award winning comedian Lee Mack (Not Going Out, Would I Lie To You?) and Sarah Alexander (Coupling, Smack The Pony) join Frances Barber (Silk, Doctor Who) as she reprises her force of nature performance in this smash hit comedy from writer Steven Moffat and director Mark Gatiss, the celebrated team behind BBC’s Sherlock. 

While on holiday Peter and Debbie befriend Elsa: a lusty, Trump-loving widow from Denver, USA. She’s less than woke but kind of wonderful, so they agree to stay in touch - because no one ever really does, do they? 

When Elsa invites herself to stay with the family a few months later, they decide to look her up online. But it’s too late: on learning the truth about Elsa Jean Krakowski, the deadly danger is already on a flight to London! What began as a casual holiday friendship is suddenly a threat to all their lives. 

Peter and Debbie now face the ultimate challenge of the modern world - how do you protect all that you love from mortal peril without seeming a bit impolite? 

Because guess who’s coming… to MURDER.

Offers and Validity:

Was £30 - Now £25
Was £46 - Now £38
Was £54 - Now £45
Was £69 - Now £58
Was £93 - Now £78
Was £119 - Now £100
Was £149 - Now £125

Valid on all performances Monday - Thursday and Friday 02 February 2024 and Friday 09 February 2024.
(Excl. Wednesday 17 January matinee)




RELATED STORIES

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Dirty Hare's GUNTER to Transfer to London's Royal CourtDirty Hare's GUNTER to Transfer to London's Royal Court
London's Imaginarium Gallery to Open with The History of Panto: An Immersive ExhibitLondon's Imaginarium Gallery to Open with The History of Panto: An Immersive Exhibit
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Will Vote For The Party That Prioritises Music in SchoolsAndrew Lloyd Webber: I Will Vote For The Party That Prioritises Music in Schools
Tickets from £25 for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICALTickets from £25 for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Videos

Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall Video
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
THE LION KING

Recommended For You