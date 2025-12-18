FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY To Play Milton Keynes Theatre

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

FRIENDS! The Musical Parody will play Milton Keynes Theatre as part of its 2025–2026 UK and Ireland tour. The production will run at the venue from Tuesday, January 13 through Saturday, January 17, 2026.

The musical comedy is presented by Mark Goucher, Matthew Gale, and Oskar Eiriksson in association with The Barn Theatre Cirencester. The production draws on characters and moments from all ten seasons of the television series Friends and is licensed by Theatre Mogul. The show was originally produced in New York City by Lynn Shore Entertainment, Theatre Mogul, and McSmith Family Entertainment.

The cast includes Enzo Benvenuti as Ross, Alicia Belgrade as Monica, Daniel Parkinson as Chandler, Eva Hope as Rachel, Ronnie Burden as Joey, Amelia Atherton as Phoebe, and Edward Leigh portraying Gunther, Tom Selleck, and Paolo. Additional cast members include Lottie Lester and Meg Darcy as female ensemble covers, and Jared Thompson and Harry Mallaghan as male ensemble covers.

The creative team features director Michael Gyngell, with book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Assaf Gleizner. Design credits include set and lighting design by Andrew Exeter, sound design by Chris Whybrow, costume design by Jennie Quirk, and wigs, hair, and make-up design by Craig Forrest-Thomas. Mark Crossland serves as music supervisor, with music arranged by Charles Olins.

Tickets for the Milton Keynes engagement are available through the venue’s official ticketing platform.