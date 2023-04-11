Show of the Week: Save up to 44% on 42ND STREET at Sadler's Wells

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Show of the Week: Tickets from £18 for 42nd Street

David Ian and Jonathan Church present the Leicester Curve and Sadler's Wells production of 42nd Street.

It's big... it's bright... it's a brand-spanking new production of the original showbiz musical, 42nd Street!

Jonathan Church (Singin' In The Rain, The Drifters Girl) directs the iconic song-and-dance spectacular featuring a hit parade of toe-tapping songs including "42nd Street", "We're In The Money", "Lullaby of Broadway", "Shuffle Off To Buffalo" and "I Only Have Eyes For You."

Choreographed and designed by Olivier Award winners Bill Deamer and Rob Jones, 42nd Street is a timeless and inspiring showbiz fairy tale that combines breathtaking tap dance routines, backstage intrigue, classic romance and delightful comedy to dazzling effect. It's simply irresistible!

Fresh off the bus from small-town America, young and beautiful Peggy Sawyer arrives in New York City dreaming of her name in lights. She quickly catches the eye of a big-time director and lands a spot in the chorus line of Broadway's newest show... and when the leading lady gets injured, Peggy gets her shot at stardom.

42nd Street is a larger-than-life, massively entertaining celebration of musicals and the irrepressible spirit of Broadway that's guaranteed to lift anyone's spirits. Don't miss it!

42nd Street is at Sadler's Wells from 7 June - 2 July