Show of the Week: Save Up to 55% on THE 39 STEPS at Trafalgar Theatre

Tickets are available from £25.

Save up to 55% on tickets to The 39 Steps at Trafalgar Theatre. Tickets are available from £25.

Alfred Hitchcock’s classic spy thriller, THE 39 STEPS, brilliantly and hilariously recreated for the stage as the smash hit Olivier and Tony Award Winning Comedy, returns to the West End following a dizzyingly entertaining UK tour, taking Broadway by storm and playing in 39 different countries across the globe!

This ingenious comedy has delighted over 3 million people worldwide with its quintessentially plucky spirit and dashing sense of fun and previously played for almost 10 years in the West End.

Follow the incredible adventures of our handsome hero Richard Hannay, complete with stiff-upper-lip, British gung-ho and pencil moustache as he encounters dastardly murders, double-crossing secret agents, and, of course, devastatingly beautiful women.

This wonderfully inventive and gripping comedy thriller features four fearless actors, playing 139 roles in 100 minutes of fast-paced fun and thrilling action.

Was £54 - Now £25
Was £66 - Now £30
Was £85 - Now £40
Was £96 - Now £60

Valid on all performanes from 16 September 2024 - 28 September 2024.




