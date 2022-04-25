Show of the Week: Book £20 Tickets For GET UP, STAND UP! THE BOB MARLEY MUSICAL

Get yourself where the action is and experience the remarkable story of Jamaica's rebel superstar. The irresistible new production, Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical, has come to life at the Lyric Theatre, London and the message is out. Book exclusively priced tickets now!

From the hills of rural Jamaica, blending visionary musical talent and revolutionary zeal, Bob Marley set out to touch the world with his inspirational musical message and soul stirring advocacy for the oppressed.

With unlimited access to Marley's superlative songs of love and unity, the multi award-winning team of Lee Hall (writer), Clint Dyer (director) and Michael Duke (playing Bob Marley) embody the militant spirit and moving story of one of music's most significant cultural figures.

A sensational company of performers combine with the very best reggae musicians to bring this inspirational tale of passion, political transformation and enduring hope from Trenchtown to the West End.

Book now for a "a tribute so infectious it defies an audience not to sing and sway along" (The Guardian) and move yourself to the rhythms of 'Exodus', 'No Woman No Cry', 'Waiting in Vain', 'Three Little Birds', 'I Shot the Sheriff', 'Could You Be Loved', 'Redemption Song' and other classics, "music that still feels of and for our times." (The i).

