Sheridan Smith Will Lead Alan Ayckbourn's WOMAN IN MIND

A new production of Alan Ayckbourn's psychological comedy WOMAN IN MIND will star Sheridan Smith in a strictly limited West End run at the Duke of York's Theatre from 9 December 2025 until Saturday 28 February 2026. WOMAN IN MIND marks Sheridan's return to the Duke of York's Theatre following her sell-out run in Shirley Valentine.

WOMAN IN MIND will then play at the Sunderland Empire from 4 March until 7 March 2026 and Theatre Royal, Glasgow from 10 March until 14 March 2026.

Tickets are on sale at 11.00am on Thursday 18 September, with further casting to be announced soon.

Directed by Michael Longhurst, this spellbinding revival explores one woman's fractured reality with heart and humour. When Susan sustains a bump to the head, her world splits in two—one mundane, one imagined—and the lines begin to blur. Ayckbourn's groundbreaking play is a gripping exploration of identity, family, and mental escape.

Sheridan Smith is an award-winning stage and screen actress, currently starring in ITV's I Fought the Law. Her most recent West End credits include Myrtle in the world premiere of John Cassavetes' Opening Night at the Gielgud Theatre and the title role in Shirley Valentine at the Duke of York's Theatre. Her performance as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde at the Savoy Theatre, and as Doris in Flare Path at Theatre Royal Haymarket, both garnered her Olivier Awards, and the latter the Evening Standard Award for Best Actress. She received further Olivier nominations for her performance as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors at the Menier Chocolate Factory and Duke of York's Theatre, and Fanny Brice in Funny Girl at the Savoy Theatre. Other notable performances include Hedda Gabler at The Old Vic, Titania in A Midsummer Night's Dream at the Noel Coward Theatre, the Narrator in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the London Palladium, and her stage debut as Little Red Riding Hood in Into the Woods at the Donmar Warehouse. Amongst her prolific screen roles, Sheridan was Emmy-nominated and won a BAFTA as Mrs Biggs, and further BAFTA-nominated for The C Word and her titular role in Cilla, for which she was also Emmy-nominated. Big screen credits include Dustin Hoffman's Quartet and most recently The Railway Children Return. She has released two albums, titled Sheridan and A Northern Soul, resulting in two Classic BRIT Award nominations.

WOMAN IN MIND is directed by Michael Longhurst, with set and costume design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by Paul Arditti and casting by Jim Carnahan CSA and Liz Fraser CSA.