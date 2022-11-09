Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Save up to 40% on Only Fools And Horses the Musical- tickets from just £20

Mais ouis, mais ouis, the world may have changed a lot since we first bid a jovial 'au revoir' to the Trotters of Peckham, but good 'ol Del Boy, Rodney and the rest of the gang haven't changed a bit... well, apart from the odd spontaneous bursting into song here, and the occasional dancing across the market, there.

The landmark, record-breaking and top-rated television series Only Fools and Horses, written by the late, great John Sullivan becomes a critically acclaimed and brand-new, home-grown British Musical spectacular. Lovely Jubbly!

The smash-hit musical sensation has now extended into January 2023 with new star casting featuring comedy and TV legend Les Dennis as Grandad from 3 October 2022!

The show continues to star Tom Bennett as loveable rogue Del Boy Trotter, Ryan Hutton as his hapless brother Rodney, and Andy Mace as the much-loved Grandad, the classic comedy is brought to life once more, through an ingenious and hilarious original score.

Featuring cherished material from the TV series, comic songs full of character and cockney charm, Only Fools and Horses the Musical is a feel-good, family celebration of traditional, working class London life and the aspirations we all share.

Written by Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, fully endorsed by the Sullivan estate.

Sound CUSHTY? Then book your tickets today - Only a forty-two carat PLONKER would miss it!

Save up to 40% - tickets from £20.

Valid Monday to Thursday evenings until 10 November 2022.