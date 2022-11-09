Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Save up to 40% on ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL

Book by 10 November for great ticket deals from just £20

Nov. 09, 2022  
Only Fools and Horses

Save up to 40% on Only Fools And Horses the Musical- tickets from just £20

Mais ouis, mais ouis, the world may have changed a lot since we first bid a jovial 'au revoir' to the Trotters of Peckham, but good 'ol Del Boy, Rodney and the rest of the gang haven't changed a bit... well, apart from the odd spontaneous bursting into song here, and the occasional dancing across the market, there.

The landmark, record-breaking and top-rated television series Only Fools and Horses, written by the late, great John Sullivan becomes a critically acclaimed and brand-new, home-grown British Musical spectacular. Lovely Jubbly!

The smash-hit musical sensation has now extended into January 2023 with new star casting featuring comedy and TV legend Les Dennis as Grandad from 3 October 2022!

The show continues to star Tom Bennett as loveable rogue Del Boy Trotter, Ryan Hutton as his hapless brother Rodney, and Andy Mace as the much-loved Grandad, the classic comedy is brought to life once more, through an ingenious and hilarious original score.

Featuring cherished material from the TV series, comic songs full of character and cockney charm, Only Fools and Horses the Musical is a feel-good, family celebration of traditional, working class London life and the aspirations we all share.

Written by Paul Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan, fully endorsed by the Sullivan estate.

Sound CUSHTY? Then book your tickets today - Only a forty-two carat PLONKER would miss it!

Save up to 40% - tickets from £20.

Valid Monday to Thursday evenings until 10 November 2022.




Related Stories
Les Dennis Will Join The Cast of ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL as Grandad Photo
Les Dennis Will Join The Cast of ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL as Grandad
Mange tout! Mange tout! Celebrated comedian and actor Les Dennis is to join the cast of the smash hit West End show Only Fools and Horses The Musical from 3 October, starring as the loveable Grandad.
Save Up To 22% On ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL Photo
Save Up To 22% On ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES THE MUSICAL
Only Fools and Horses The Musical-Save up to 22% - Book by 28 July
Save 60% On ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES: THE MUSICAL Tickets Photo
Save 60% On ONLY FOOLS AND HORSES: THE MUSICAL Tickets
Mais ouis, mais ouis, the world may have changed a lot since we first bid a jovial ‘au revoir’ to the Trotters of Peckham, but good ‘ol Del Boy, Rodney and the rest of the gang haven’t changed a bit...

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre and opera. She is a... (read more about this author)


Sir Bryn Terfel Sets Up Petition to Reverse ENO's ACE Funding CutSir Bryn Terfel Sets Up Petition to Reverse ENO's ACE Funding Cut
November 8, 2022

Sir Bryn Terfel has started a petition to reinstate the English National Opera's Arts Council England funding immediately.
Jodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE Will be Streamed on National Theatre At HomeJodie Comer in PRIMA FACIE Will be Streamed on National Theatre At Home
November 8, 2022

Empire Street Productions has announced that Prima Facie, starring Jodie Comer, is available to stream for National Theatre At Home subscribers now, with access for all from 15 November.
Tickets from £12 for Hackney Empire's MOTHER GOOSETickets from £12 for Hackney Empire's MOTHER GOOSE
November 8, 2022

The Mother of all pantomimes is back in Hackney this festive season, starring Clive Rowe as Mother Goose.
Arts Funding Shake-up Will be “Devastating for New Playwriting” Says WGGBArts Funding Shake-up Will be “Devastating for New Playwriting” Says WGGB
November 8, 2022

The recent announcement of an overhaul to arts funding in England poses an existential threat to new playwriting commissions and could lead to risk-averse programming, The Writers Guild of Great Britain (WGGB) has warned. 
Review: DON'T SHOOT THE MEISTERSINGER, Studio at New Wimbledon TheatreReview: DON'T SHOOT THE MEISTERSINGER, Studio at New Wimbledon Theatre
November 8, 2022

A play about the legendary football match between the British and German troops on Christmas Day 1914, co-inciding with Rememberance Day, should feel both moving and timely. Unfortunately, it is just frustrating.