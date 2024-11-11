Tickets are available from £15.
Save up to 70% on tickets to Jamie Allan's Amaze at the Criterion Theatre. Tickets are available from £15.
After a highly successful limited run at Marylebone Theatre this summer, master magician Jamie Allan is bringing his record-breaking, critically-acclaimed show, Amaze, to the West End! You can experience the magic at Criterion Theatre from 18 October. Amaze is a revolutionary experience in the world of illusion.
With Allan’s signature blend of state-of-the-art technology and timeless conjuring techniques, Amaze does more than just showcase magic, it places it directly into the hands of the audience – inviting attendees to not only witness, but also partake in the wonder.
Known the world over as an innovator of magic and groundbreaking hi-tech magician, Allan has sold millions of dollars in tickets worldwide and smashed box office records. Amaze became the all-time highest-selling magic show in Chicago, where it made its international debut.
Was £23 - Now £15
Was £59 - Now £15
Was £83 - Now £25
Was £106 - Now £35
Valid on all performances Tuesday to Friday and Sunday from 08 November 2024 - 20 November 2024. (Excl. Saturday performances)
