Sandra Marvin Will Join The Cast Of WAITRESS As Becky

Waitress will welcome Sandra Marvin (Emmerdale, Committee) to the company of the hit West End musical as Waitress Becky with her first performance taking place on 17 October. She takes on the role from Marisha Wallace who has starred with the original London cast.

Sandra Marvin will join lead cast members Lucie Jones as Jenna, Joe Sugg as Ogie, Laura Baldwin as Dawn, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter, Tamlyn Henderson as Earl and Andrew Boyer as Old Joe.

Sandra Marvin most recently appeared on screen in ITV's Emmerdale as Jessie Dingle. She has previously appeared in Committee and City of Angels at The Donmar Warehouse and starred in several West End productions including Showboat as Queenie, Hairspray as Motormouth Maybelle, Porgy & Bess and Ragtime and many more. Her wide-ranging career also includes performing with Kate Bush in concert and on her live album Before The Dawn.

Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March 2019 and the Tony-nominated musical also announced a further extension this week with the show now booking until 28 March 2020.

The full Waitress company includes Kelly Agbowu, Laura Baldwin, Piers Bate, Cindy Belliot, Andrew Boyer, Michael Hamway, Peter Hannah, Tamlyn Henderson, David Hunter, Lucie Jones, Stephen Leask, Chris McGuigan, Sandra Marvin, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Charlotte Riby, Joe Sugg and Mark Willshire.

Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production is also currently touring the US and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in Holland next year and Japan in 2021.

Waitress premiered on Broadway in March 2016 and has since become the longest running show in the history of the Brooks Atkinson Theater. The production is also currently touring the US and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in Holland next year and Japan in 2021.

On its Broadway opening, Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You