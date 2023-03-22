Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Featuring Bernadette Peters, Michael Ball & More to Release Live Album

STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Featuring Bernadette Peters, Michael Ball & More to Release Live Album

The cast includes Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, Petula Clark, Rosalie Craig, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, and more.

Mar. 22, 2023  

The star-studded Sondheim's Old Friends concert will release a live album!

In May of this year, Cameron Mackintosh invited many of Stephen Sondheim's old friends to join him in celebrating his extraordinary talents and legacy at the Sondheim Theatre which was recently gloriously rebuilt in Sondheim's honour.

The cast included Michael Ball, Helena Bonham Carter, Rob Brydon, Petula Clark, Rosalie Craig, Janie Dee, Judi Dench, Daniel Evans, Maria Friedman, Haydn Gwynne, Bonnie Langford, Damian Lewis, Julia McKenzie, Julian Ovenden, Bernadette Peters, Siân Phillips, Jon Robyns, Clive Rowe, Jenna Russell, Imelda Staunton, Charlie Stemp, Gary Wilmot and Michael D. Xavier.

Devised and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, brilliantly staged by Matthew Bourne and Maria Friedman with choreography by Stephen Mear and a 25-piece orchestra conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo. Musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements are by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection designs by George Reeve, lighting by Warren Letton and sound by Mick Potter.

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends will transfer to the West End for 16 weeks only beginning in September!



Cast Set for WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS Photo
Cast Set for WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS
The cast has been set for the world première of Jack Thorne’s play When Winston went to War with the Wireless at Donmar Warehouse. See who is starring and how to purchase tickets!
Photos: First Look at RUDDIGORE At Wiltons Music Hall Photo
Photos: First Look at RUDDIGORE At Wilton's Music Hall
Peter Benedict's smash hit production of Gilbert & Sullivan's RUDDIGORE at Wilton's Music Hall must end this Saturday, 25th March.  Check out production photos here!
Photos: First Look at OF MICE AND MEN at Birmingham Rep Photo
Photos: First Look at OF MICE AND MEN at Birmingham Rep
Birmingham Rep have released first-look production images from their brand-new production of the stage adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel, Of Mice and Men, which runs at The Rep until Sat 8 Apr 2023.
Patricia Allison Leads Timberlake Wertenbakers Stage Adaptation of JULES AND JIM at Jermy Photo
Patricia Allison Leads Timberlake Wertenbaker's Stage Adaptation of JULES AND JIM at Jermyn Street Theatre
Jermyn Street Theatre has announced that Sex Education star Patricia Allison is to take the role of Kath in muti-award winning playwright Timberlake Wertenbaker's adaptation of Henri-Pierre Roché's autobiographical wartime novel Jules and Jim. 

More Hot Stories For You


STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Featuring Bernadette Peters, Michael Ball & More to Release Live AlbumSTEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Featuring Bernadette Peters, Michael Ball & More to Release Live Album
March 22, 2023

The star-studded Sondheim's Old Friends concert will release a live album! 
Stephen Campbell Moore & Adrian Scarborough to Star in WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESSStephen Campbell Moore & Adrian Scarborough to Star in WHEN WINSTON WENT TO WAR WITH THE WIRELESS
March 22, 2023

The cast has been set for the world première of Jack Thorne’s play When Winston went to War with the Wireless at Donmar Warehouse. See who is starring and how to purchase tickets!
Photos: First Look at OF MICE AND MEN at Birmingham RepPhotos: First Look at OF MICE AND MEN at Birmingham Rep
March 22, 2023

Birmingham Rep have released first-look production images from their brand-new production of the stage adaptation of John Steinbeck’s classic novel, Of Mice and Men, which runs at The Rep until Sat 8 Apr 2023.
Photos: First Look at KILLING THE CAT at Riverside StudiosPhotos: First Look at KILLING THE CAT at Riverside Studios
March 22, 2023

Get a first look at Killing the Cat, opening tonight at Riverside Studios. Performances run 17 March - 22 April. Check out the photos here!
Patricia Allison Leads Timberlake Wertenbaker's Stage Adaptation of JULES AND JIM at Jermyn Street Theatre Patricia Allison Leads Timberlake Wertenbaker's Stage Adaptation of JULES AND JIM at Jermyn Street Theatre
March 22, 2023

Jermyn Street Theatre has announced that Sex Education star Patricia Allison is to take the role of Kath in muti-award winning playwright Timberlake Wertenbaker's adaptation of Henri-Pierre Roché's autobiographical wartime novel Jules and Jim. 
share