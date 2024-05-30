SPARKS by Simon Longman to be Presented at the Jack Studio Theatre in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It's no surprise that it's raining in the Midlands. But the familiar woman on the doorstep holding a fish is! Sarah hasn't seen her sister Jess for twelve years, but now she's here with a rucksack on her back and an apology.

Over the course of one night, the bonds of family are tested as they attempt to reconnect, share wild stories and search for forgiveness.

Upper Hand Theatre Company returns to the Jack Studio after the success of their debut production of Laura Wade's Colder Than Here with SPARKS, an off-beat story of sisterhood and finding your place in the world.

UPPER HAND THEATRE COMPANY is a female-led theatre company providing opportunities for women and non-binary people in the arts. We're aware of the lack of opportunities in this industry for these under-represented groups - it's time to redress the balance.

Playwright SIMON LONGMAN is from the West Midlands. He is the recipient of the 49th George Devine Award for Most Promising Playwright and has previously won the Channel 4 Playwrights' Scheme. His work has been translated and produced internationally.

Director JULIA STUBBS returns to the Jack Studio after her Standing Ovation Award-nominated premiere production of Still Here by Mari Lloyd last year. In 2023, she also directed the premiere of What I Really Think of My Husband by David Pinner and the national tour of Mark Glentworth's Seven and a half Years.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

First London revival since 2015 premiere of Simon Longman's compelling play

Upper Hand Theatre Company presents

SPARKS

by Simon Longman

2nd-13th July 2024 at the Jack Studio Theatre

Press Night: 4th July at 7.30 pm

Director JULIA STUBBS.

Set Design Consultant ELEANOR WINTOUR. Lighting and Sound Designer MATTHEW KARMIOS. Music HANNAH REEVES.

Cast LISA MINICHIELLO and EMMA RICHES.

