SOLT and UK Theatre Bring Together Leading Theatrical Charities As Part Of Support Effort
On Monday, SOLT and UK Theatre held an urgent meeting of leading theatrical charities to discuss ways to provide support for members of the theatre workforce - both on and offstage - affected by the unprecedented coronavirus situation.
A microsite, theatresupport.info, has been created as a result of the meeting, as a place to collate information and signpost useful resources. The site goes live today (Wednesday 18 March), and will continue to be updated with resources and advice, as work is on-going to help the many thousands of institutions and people affected in the industry.
The site has key information on welfare support for all in the theatre industry, including on the various 24 hour helplines that are available.
The charities involved include:
- Acting for Others
- Actors' Benevolent Fund (ABF)
- Actors' Children's Trust (ACT)
- The Actors' Church
- Dance Professionals Fund
- Equity Charitable Trust
- Funds for Freelancers
- Grand Order of Water Rats
- Help Musicians
- Make A Difference Trust (MAD)
- Royal Opera House Benevolent Fund
- Royal Theatrical Fund
- Stage One New Producers
- Theatre Chaplaincy UK
- Until the Curtain Rises
- UK Theatre
Monday's government announcement and subsequent theatre closures left the UK theatre industry in great uncertainty, with many of its 290,000-strong workforce fearing for their jobs.
SOLT and UK Theatre continue to lobby government for additional financial support for theatre and its workforce - which other European governments have provided - to enable the sector to get through this crisis.
In these challenging times, the theatre industry is committed to providing vital financial, mental health and wellbeing support for those facing career uncertainty, and ensuring funding is distributed as widely as possible, reaching those most in need.