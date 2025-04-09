SIX The Musical Reveals New International and UK Touring Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The multi award-winning musical SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has announced a new cast for the UK & International tour. The new company will take over from Tuesday 20 May as the current cast head to China for an 8-week season in Shanghai. The current cast will return to the UK for a further five weeks, with their final performance on Saturday 30 August. The new cast will then continue from Tuesday 2 September. The new touring Queens will be played by LaSasha Aldredge (Catherine of Aragon), Yna Montarde (Anne Boleyn), Emily Dawson (Jane Seymour), original West End cast member Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves) until 26 July, Jodie Knight (Anna of Cleves) from 2 September, Sammy Timbers (Katherine Howard) and Layla Chivandire (Catherine Parr). Abi Atchison, Millie Readshaw and Eve Kitchingman will be joining the cast as Alternates, with Super Swings Emilia Paige Jurin and Lucia Valentino. The cast are backed by the show's all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting, led by Musical Director Rosabella Gregory.

Alexia McIntosh said: ‘After so many years with SIX, both in London and now its cinematic release, I've been so lucky to have spent so much time with so many amazing cast members. I'm so honoured to have been invited back to revisit life as Anna and I can't wait to work with even more amazing Queens, and I'm excited to be passing the baton (or in this case, the famous Cleves boots) on to Jodie when she takes over the role.'

SIX follows the six wives of Henry VIII as they take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

On the international stage, SIX continues its reign on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre and is now booking into its fourth year. SIX has toured the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, South Korea, Holland, Germany, Italy and Switzerland and enjoyed a seven-week season at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Back on home turf, the London production recently celebrated its sixth sensational year in the West End and continues its reign at the Vaudeville Theatre (its third royal residence), whilst nationally, the UK tour – now booking through 2026 - continues to break Box Office records.

Winner of over 37 major international awards including the 2022 Tony Award for ‘Best Original Score' and ‘Best Costume Design' on Broadway, triple Whatsonstage Award winner for ‘Best West End Show' 2022, 2023 and 2025 and the 2020 BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for ‘Best Musical', SIX was also nominated for five Olivier awards, including ‘Best New Musical'. The original studio album of SIX officially turned Gold in 2021, with the Broadway album SIX - Live on Opening Night nominated for a Grammy Award. Earlier this month, the live captured film release of SIX the Musical Live was seen in cinemas across the UK, broadcast on the most screens of any limited release cinema event, beating Taylor Swift's Eras tour.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design) and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Musical Director Rosabella Gregory and Associate UK Musical Supervisor Lauren Hopkinson. Casting is by Pearson Casting. SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.

Tour Dates

Tue 8 – Sat 12 April BRADFORD Alhambra Theatre 01274 432000 | bradford-theatres.co.uk

Tue 15 – Sat 19 April STOKE ON TRENT Regent Theatre atgtickets.com/stoke

Tue 20 – Sat 24 May AYLESBURY Waterside Theatre atgtickets.com/aylesbury

Tue 27 May – Sat 1 June LEICESTER Curve Theatre 0116 242 3560 | curveonline.co.uk

Tue 3 – Sat 7 June HULL New Theatre 01482 300306 | hulltheatres.co.uk

Tue 10 – Sat 14 June BELFAST Grand Opera House 028 9024 1919 | goh.co.uk

Tue 17 – Sat 28 June DUBLIN Bord Gais Energy Theatre +353 1 677 7999 | bordgaisenergytheatre.ie

Tue 1 – Sat 5 July RHYL Pavilion 01745 33 00 00 | rhylpavilion.co.uk

Tue 8 – Sat 13 July LEEDS Grand Theatre 0844 848 2700 | leedsheritagetheatres.com

Tue 15 – Sat 19 July COVENTRY Belgrade 024 7655 3055 | belgrade.co.uk

Tue 22 – Sat 26 July SKEGNESS The Embassy Theatre 01754 474100 | embassytheatre.co.uk

Tue 29 Jul – Sun 3 August SALFORD The Lowry 0343 208 6000 | thelowry.com

Tue 5 – Sat 9 August ABERDEEN His Majesty's Theatre 01224 641122 | aberdeenperformingarts.com

Tue 12 – Sat 23 August NEWCASTLE Theatre Royal 0191 232 7010 | theatreroyal.co.uk

Tue 26 Aug – Sat 6 September GUILDFORD Yvonne Arnaud Theatre 01483 44 00 00 | yvonne-arnaud.co.uk

Tue 9 – Sat 20 September BRIGHTON Theatre Royal atgtickets.com/brighton

Tue 23 – Sat 27 September MOLD Theatre Clwyd 01352 344101 Theatreclwyd.com

Tue 30 Sep – Sat 4 October TRURO Hall for Cornwall 01872 262466 | hallforcornwall.co.uk

Tue 7 - Sat 11 October TORQUAY Princess Theatre atgtickets.com/torquay

Tue 14 – Sat 18 October YORK Grand Opera House atgtickets.com/york

Tue 21 - Sat 25 October EDINBURGH Playhouse atgtickets.com/edinburgh

Tue 28 Oct – Sat 8 November CARDIFF Wales Millennium Centre 029 2063 6464 | wmc.org.uk

Tue 11 – Sat 15 November SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion 0343 310 0030 | southendtheatres.com

Tue 18 – Sat 22 November MALVERN Theatres 01684 892277 | malvern-theatres.co.uk

Tue 25 – Sat 29 November HIGH WYCOMBE Swan Theatre 0343 310 0060 | wycombeswan.co.uk

Tue 2 – Sat 6 December SOUTHAMPTON Mayflower 02380 711811 | mayflower.org.uk

Tue 9 – Sat 13 December OXFORD New Theatre atgtickets.com/oxford

Mon 22 Dec – Sun 4 January BLACKPOOL Opera House 01253 629600 | wintergardensblackpool.co.uk

