SIX The Musical Reveals New International and UK Touring Cast

The multi award-winning musical SIX, written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, has announced a new cast for the UK & International tour. The new company will take over from Tuesday 20 May as the current cast head to China for an 8-week season in Shanghai. The current cast will return to the UK for a further five weeks, with their final performance on Saturday 30 August. The new cast will then continue from Tuesday 2 September. The new touring Queens will be played by LaSasha Aldredge (Catherine of Aragon), Yna Montarde (Anne Boleyn), Emily Dawson (Jane Seymour), original West End cast member Alexia McIntosh (Anna of Cleves) until 26 July, Jodie Knight (Anna of Cleves) from 2 September, Sammy Timbers (Katherine Howard) and Layla Chivandire (Catherine Parr). Abi Atchison, Millie Readshaw and Eve Kitchingman will be joining the cast as Alternates, with Super Swings Emilia Paige Jurin and Lucia Valentino. The cast are backed by the show's all-female band, The Ladies in Waiting, led by Musical Director Rosabella Gregory.
Alexia McIntosh said: ‘After so many years with SIX, both in London and now its cinematic release, I've been so lucky to have spent so much time with so many amazing cast members. I'm so honoured to have been invited back to revisit life as Anna and I can't wait to work with even more amazing Queens, and I'm excited to be passing the baton (or in this case, the famous Cleves boots) on to Jodie when she takes over the role.'
SIX follows the six wives of Henry VIII as they take to the mic to tell their own personal tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.
On the international stage, SIX continues its reign on Broadway at the Lena Horne Theatre and is now booking into its fourth year. SIX has toured the USA, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Singapore, the Philippines, South Korea, Holland, Germany, Italy and Switzerland and enjoyed a seven-week season at the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. Back on home turf, the London production recently celebrated its sixth sensational year in the West End and continues its reign at the Vaudeville Theatre (its third royal residence), whilst nationally, the UK tour – now booking through 2026 - continues to break Box Office records.
Winner of over 37 major international awards including the 2022 Tony Award for ‘Best Original Score' and ‘Best Costume Design' on Broadway, triple Whatsonstage Award winner for ‘Best West End Show' 2022, 2023 and 2025 and the 2020 BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for ‘Best Musical', SIX was also nominated for five Olivier awards, including ‘Best New Musical'. The original studio album of SIX officially turned Gold in 2021, with the Broadway album SIX - Live on Opening Night nominated for a Grammy Award. Earlier this month, the live captured film release of SIX the Musical Live was seen in cinemas across the UK, broadcast on the most screens of any limited release cinema event, beating Taylor Swift's Eras tour.
Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade (Costume Design), Tim Deiling (Lighting Design) and Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton. Musical Director Rosabella Gregory and Associate UK Musical Supervisor Lauren Hopkinson. Casting is by Pearson Casting. SIX is produced by Kenny Wax, Wendy & Andy Barnes and George Stiles.
