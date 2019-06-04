SIX, COME FROM AWAY, and Many More Announced For Kids Week 2019

Kids Week, the annual London theatre initiative run by Society of London Theatre (SOLT), returns in August 2019, with hit shows in the West End and beyond offering free tickets for children throughout the month. Tickets for performances throughout August will be released through the Official London Theatre website at 10am on 11 June.

The scheme, founded to encourage more young people and families to experience the magic of live theatre, offers a free ticket to every child aged 16 or under accompanied by a full paying adult. Half price tickets can also be purchased for two additional children in the same group. There are no booking, postage or transaction fees.

Alongside the performances, children are given the chance to get involved in free workshops and activities, with participating shows offering everything from choreography and magic workshops to cast Q&As and backstage tours. Kids Week ticket holders can also take advantage of 'Kids Go Free' deals on dining and hotels.

Kids Week is one of the biggest, longest-running audience development initiatives in the world, engaging around 1.6 million children and families since it began in 1998.

For more information on tickets, activities and offers, visit officiallondontheatre.com/kids-week

List of shows taking part in Kids Week 2019:

9 To 5 The Musical

Disney's Aladdin

Aliens Love Underpants

Brainiac Live

Come From Away

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery

Dinosaur World Live

Everybody's Talking About Jamie

The Falcon's Malteser

Fiddler On The Roof

The Girl On The Train

The Gruffalo

Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Four

The Illusionists

Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Legend Trippers

Disney's The Lion King

Little Baby Bum Live

Mamma Mia!

Matilda The Musical

Monstersaurus

The Mousetrap

On Your Feet!

Peter Pan

The Phantom Of The Opera

The Play That Goes Wrong

School Of Rock - The Musical

The Secret Diary Of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾ The Musical

Six

Thriller Live

Twirlywoos Live!

The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show

Waitress

Where Is Peter Rabbit?

Wicked

Witness For The Prosecution

The Woman In Black

The Worst Witch

Zog





