SIX, COME FROM AWAY, and Many More Announced For Kids Week 2019
Kids Week, the annual London theatre initiative run by Society of London Theatre (SOLT), returns in August 2019, with hit shows in the West End and beyond offering free tickets for children throughout the month. Tickets for performances throughout August will be released through the Official London Theatre website at 10am on 11 June.
The scheme, founded to encourage more young people and families to experience the magic of live theatre, offers a free ticket to every child aged 16 or under accompanied by a full paying adult. Half price tickets can also be purchased for two additional children in the same group. There are no booking, postage or transaction fees.
Alongside the performances, children are given the chance to get involved in free workshops and activities, with participating shows offering everything from choreography and magic workshops to cast Q&As and backstage tours. Kids Week ticket holders can also take advantage of 'Kids Go Free' deals on dining and hotels.
Kids Week is one of the biggest, longest-running audience development initiatives in the world, engaging around 1.6 million children and families since it began in 1998.
For more information on tickets, activities and offers, visit officiallondontheatre.com/kids-week
List of shows taking part in Kids Week 2019:
- 9 To 5 The Musical
- Disney's Aladdin
- Aliens Love Underpants
- Brainiac Live
- Come From Away
- The Comedy About A Bank Robbery
- Dinosaur World Live
- Everybody's Talking About Jamie
- The Falcon's Malteser
- Fiddler On The Roof
- The Girl On The Train
- The Gruffalo
- Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain - Part Four
- The Illusionists
- Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
- Legend Trippers
- Disney's The Lion King
- Little Baby Bum Live
- Mamma Mia!
- Matilda The Musical
- Monstersaurus
- The Mousetrap
- On Your Feet!
- Peter Pan
- The Phantom Of The Opera
- The Play That Goes Wrong
- School Of Rock - The Musical
- The Secret Diary Of Adrian Mole Aged 13¾ The Musical
- Six
- Thriller Live
- Twirlywoos Live!
- The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show
- Waitress
- Where Is Peter Rabbit?
- Wicked
- Witness For The Prosecution
- The Woman In Black
- The Worst Witch
- Zog