Rose Theatre Kingston Announces Full Programme For Accessible Theatre Festival, Let Me In

Rose Theatre Kingston today announces the full programme for Let Me In, running across two days throughout the theatre from 21 - 22 June 2019. Let Me In is an inclusive drama festival with a line-up of both free and ticketed events for guests with physical, learning and sensory needs, carers, families and friends. Since its inception in 2011, the event has engaged hundreds of children and their families, embedding strong working relationships with local schools, community groups, parents and carers alike. This year's programme includes immersive events, backstage tours and workshops run by Rose Youth Theatre, as well as performances from What's Coming out of the Box and Bloomin' Arts. The festival has been programmed by Rose Theatre Kingston festival co-ordinator Harriet Astbury.

The Let Me In festival co-ordinator Harriet Astbury today said "We can't wait to bring the Let Me In festival back to the Rose for 2019. We must strive to meet the needs of all children in our community. National statistics and research indicate that 40% of children with a learning disability have never been to the theatre. This highlights why it's so important to provide access to good quality theatre and age-appropriate artistic activity, suitable for the needs of this audience. Fostering inclusivity is at the heart of what we do at the Rose, so having the chance to celebrate that with a diverse range of guests is really rewarding."

This year's programme includes: Inside, an immersive performance for young children and families presented by What's Coming out of the Box; Queen of the Pack, a story of community, hope and werewolves brought to life by the Drama and Learning Disabilities classes of Kingston Adult Education; iPA a production by Bloomin' Arts exploring issues surrounding care; Let Me In: Lift Off!, an inclusive story-telling workshop hosted by Rose Youth Theatre for young people aged 11+; Collar and Cuffs' production of Crabby, the story of a hermit crab who loses his shell; and a back stage sensory tour of the Rose Theatre Kingston.

Founded by the late Sir Peter Hall and modelled on the original Elizabethan Rose Theatre on London's Bankside, Rose Theatre Kingston is the largest producing theatre in South West London.



Since opening in 2008, the Rose has collaborated with a range of directors, playwrights and producing partners to create vibrant, engaging and inspiring productions. Recent Rose productions include: the critically acclaimed Captain Corelli's Mandolin, a co-production with Birmingham Repertory Theatre which has recently announced a West End transfer; Olivier and Evening Standard award winning Stones in his Pockets, presented by Rose Theatre Kingston and Theatre Royal Bath Productions; the world premiere of Hogarth's Progress by BAFTA Award-winning playwright Nick Dear; the first stage adaptation and world premiere of Elena Ferrante's My Brilliant Friend adapted by April De Angelis and directed by Melly Still; Zach Helm's hard-hitting play Good Canary directed by John Malkovich; Peter Hall and John Barton's adaptation of The Wars of the Roses directed by Trevor Nunn; and Jacqueline Wilson's Hetty Feather (West End transfer and Olivier Award nomination) directed by Sally Cookson.



With over 150,000 visitors a year, the Rose enjoys artistic and critical acclaim from its own productions and co-productions and a reputation as one of the most exciting theatres in the UK.





