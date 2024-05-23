Rob Madge Will Lead BUYER & CELLAR at the King's Head Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Award-winning actor and writer Rob Madge will star in Jonathan Tolins’ Buyer & Cellar at London’s King’s Head Theatre for five weeks only from 18 September – 19 October. Ten years after the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway production starring Michael Urie closed, this outrageous comedy about the price of fame, the cost of things, and the oddest of odd jobs returns to the capital followed by a week at The Drum, Theatre Royal Plymouth from 29 October – 3 November.

Directed by Kirk Jameson (Simon Stephens’ Song From Far Away), this hilarious one-person show tells the story of Alex (Rob Madge), an out-of-work actor who finds himself working beneath Barbra Streisand’s Malibu home in her legendary basement shopping mall. Rob Madge is best known for writing and starring in their hit show My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?), which won the 2022 WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End show and, following two West End runs, was nominated for a 2023 Laurence Olivier Award.

Rob said “I am so thrilled to be taking on Buyer and Cellar. Some might think it quite the stretch for me to be playing a role that isn’t myself for once but I cannot wait to get stuck in. Still quite camp though, so all in all, a perfect fit. This is a sublime piece of work - laughing out loud as I read the script on the tube kind of stuff - and I’m honoured to have the opportunity to be following the footsteps of Michael Urie in bringing these characters back to life. I hope to see you there!”

Rob Madge’s further credits include regularly appearing in the London Palladium pantomimes and playing lots of precocious Cockney urchins: Gavroche in the Les Misérables 25th Anniversary Concert, Artful Dodger in Oliver! (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane) and Michael Banks in Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre). Rob was named one of The Stage 100’s Rising Stars for 2024 and for their work on My Son’s a Queer (But What Can You Do?), Rob also won The Stage Creative Debut Award and the 2023 Attitude Award for Theatre Production.

Written by Jonathan Tolins, known for his work on Schmigadoon! and The Good Fight and as showrunner of the new hit series Elsbeth, this production will be directed by Kirk Jameson (Song From Far Away, Madagascar The Musical) with scenographer Ingrid Hu (Song From Far Away, Chotto Xenos), lighting design by Jack Weir (To Wong Foo The Musical, Death Drop ),composition and sound design by Emily Rose Simons (Miss Julie, Pickle), wig design by Craig Forrest-Thomas (Hairspray, The Magic Flute) and stage management by Rosie Morgan (The Artist, My Son's a Queer (But What Can You Do?)).

Buyer & Cellar won the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Solo Show and was named “Best Unique Theatrical Experience” by the Off-Broadway Alliance during its record-breaking run at the Barrow Street Theatre.

