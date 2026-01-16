Photos: THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY Cast in Rehearsals

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the new British Musical, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry based on Rachel Joyce’s best-selling novel with music and lyrics by Passenger, and starring Mark Addy as Harold Fry, Jenna Russell as Maureen Fry and Noah Mullins as The Balladeer.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry will begin performances at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, London on 29 January and run until 18 April 2026.

Joining Mark, Jenna and Noah in the cast are: Craig Armstrong (Rich and Ensemble), Jenna Boyd (Sister Philomena, Farmer’s Wife, Rita and Ensemble), Daniel Crossley (Silver Haired Gentleman, Napier and Ensemble), Nell Martin (Young Maureen, Deliveroo and Ensemble), Nicole Nyarambi (Garage Girl and Ensemble), Peter Polycarpou (Rex, Locum and Ensemble), Gleanne Purcell-Brown (Kate, Betsy, Kind Customer and Ensemble), Ashley Samuels (Wilf, Jim and Ensemble), Maggie Service (Queenie Hennessey, Fairy Assistant, Gorilla and Ensemble), Madeleine Worrall (Martina and Ensemble), Timo Tatzber (Dog, Young Harold, Ensemble and Puppet Captain), with Gemma Atkins (Swing), Olivia Foster -Browne (Swing), Ediz Mahmut (Swing), Edwin Ray (Swing, Trainer Man and Dance Captain).

Orchestra includes Chris Poon (Musical Director, Keys), Lewis Dunmore (Guitar), Hsiao-Ling Huang (Cello), Clodagh Kennedy (Violin), Catrin Meek (Harp), Mike Nichols (Bass Guitar), Mike Parkin (Drums & Percussion).

Funny, profound, deeply moving and uplifting, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a joyous new musical adapted by Rachel Joyce from her multi-million selling novel, with a score by the chart-topping indie musician, Passenger (Let Her Go) and directed by Katy Rudd (Ballet Shoes, The Ocean at the End of the Lane NT/West End)). Recreating their roles are Mark Addy (The Full Monty, The Rig and Game of Thrones) as Harold and Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park with George, Hello, Dolly) as Maureen.

From Devon’s quiet lanes to the windswept streets of Berwick-upon-Tweed, his journey becomes a pilgrimage of love, redemption, and second chances. Strangers turn into companions, kindness appears in unexpected places, and the road reveals more than Harold ever imagined. Back home, his wife Maureen begins her own journey, one that might bring them together again.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a moving celebration of the human spirit and a reminder it’s never too late to start again.

Photo credit: Matt Crockett