 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY Cast in Rehearsals

The production stars Mark Addy as Harold Fry, Jenna Russell as Maureen Fry and Noah Mullins as The Balladeer.

By: Jan. 16, 2026

You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the new British Musical, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry based on Rachel Joyce’s best-selling novel with music and lyrics by Passenger, and starring Mark Addy as Harold Fry, Jenna Russell as Maureen Fry and Noah Mullins as The Balladeer.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry will begin performances at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, London on 29 January and run until 18 April 2026.

Joining Mark, Jenna and Noah in the cast are:  Craig Armstrong (Rich and Ensemble), Jenna Boyd (Sister Philomena, Farmer’s Wife, Rita and Ensemble), Daniel Crossley (Silver Haired Gentleman, Napier and Ensemble), Nell Martin (Young Maureen, Deliveroo and Ensemble), Nicole Nyarambi (Garage Girl and Ensemble), Peter Polycarpou (Rex, Locum and Ensemble), Gleanne Purcell-Brown (Kate, Betsy, Kind Customer and Ensemble), Ashley Samuels (Wilf, Jim and Ensemble), Maggie Service (Queenie Hennessey, Fairy Assistant, Gorilla and Ensemble), Madeleine Worrall (Martina and Ensemble), Timo Tatzber (Dog, Young Harold, Ensemble and Puppet Captain), with Gemma Atkins (Swing), Olivia Foster -Browne (Swing), Ediz Mahmut (Swing), Edwin Ray (Swing, Trainer Man and Dance Captain).

Orchestra includes Chris Poon (Musical Director, Keys), Lewis Dunmore (Guitar), Hsiao-Ling Huang (Cello), Clodagh Kennedy (Violin), Catrin Meek (Harp), Mike Nichols (Bass Guitar), Mike Parkin (Drums & Percussion).  

Funny, profound, deeply moving and uplifting, The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a joyous new musical adapted by Rachel Joyce from her multi-million selling novel, with a score by the chart-topping indie musician, Passenger (Let Her Go) and directed  by Katy Rudd (Ballet Shoes, The Ocean at the End of the Lane NT/West End)).  Recreating their roles are Mark Addy (The Full Monty, The Rig and Game of Thrones) as Harold and Jenna Russell (Sunday in the Park with George, Hello, Dolly) as Maureen. 

From Devon’s quiet lanes to the windswept streets of Berwick-upon-Tweed, his journey becomes a pilgrimage of love, redemption, and second chances. Strangers turn into companions, kindness appears in unexpected places, and the road reveals more than Harold ever imagined. Back home, his wife Maureen begins her own journey, one that might bring them together again.

The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry is a moving celebration of the human spirit  and a reminder it’s never too late to start again.

Photo credit: Matt Crockett

Photos: THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY Cast in Rehearsals Image
Nicole Nyarambi and Mark Addy

Photos: THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY Cast in Rehearsals Image
Daniel Crossley and Edwub Ray

Photos: THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY Cast in Rehearsals Image
Nicole Nyarambi and company

Photos: THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY Cast in Rehearsals Image
Timo Tatzber and Dog with Company

Photos: THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY Cast in Rehearsals Image
Mark Addy, Noah Mullins, Maggie Service

Photos: THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY Cast in Rehearsals Image
Mark Addy and Ashley Samuels

Photos: THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY Cast in Rehearsals Image
The company

Photos: THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY Cast in Rehearsals Image
Madeleine Worrall and Mark Addy

Photos: THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY Cast in Rehearsals Image
Noah Mullins and Company

Photos: THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY Cast in Rehearsals Image
The cast

Photos: THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY Cast in Rehearsals Image
Jenna Russell

Photos: THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY Cast in Rehearsals Image
Mark Addy, Jenna Boyd

Photos: THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY Cast in Rehearsals Image
Noah Mullins

Photos: THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY Cast in Rehearsals Image
Noah Mullins with company

Photos: THE UNLIKELY PILGRIMAGE OF HAROLD FRY Cast in Rehearsals Image
Jenna Russell



Need more UK / West End Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Winter season, discounts & more...


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos